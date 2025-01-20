  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Lickilicky: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Lickilicky: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jan 20, 2025 14:24 GMT
Pokemon GO Lickilicky
Learn everything about Pokemon GO Lickilicky (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When a Lickilicky in Pokemon GO knows the best moveset, its battle potential is maximized. However, there are counters to this creature that users must be aware of. These counters can exploit its weaknesses, severely punish its performance, and reduce its chances of winning matches. With the right moves equipped, Lickilicky plays the role properly, coordinates with creatures in the team, and dishes out considerable damage to picks.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Lickilicky's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Lickilicky's best moveset

Lickilicky in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Lickilicky in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lickilicky best moveset for Pokemon GO PvP

  • Fast Attack: Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Shadow Ball

Lickilicky best moveset for Pokemon GO PvE

  • Fast Attack: Lick
  • Charged Attack: Hyper Beam

Is Lickilicky good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Lickilicky in Pokemon GO PvP

Lickilicky is an excellent choice for the Great League and Ultra League competitions. This is because Rollout is super-effective against Flying-, Bug-, Fire-, and Ice-type picks, generating energy much faster and helping you reach for the Charged Attacks quickly.

This creature resists Ghost-type moves. Its access to Shadow Ball is a cherry on top, as it deals 160% increased damage to both Psychic- and Ghost-type creatures. Meanwhile, Pokemon GO Lickilicky's Body Slam is a cunning move, practical for shield-baiting purposes and spamming neutral damage over time.

Licklicky in Pokemon GO PvE

Sadly, the creature fails to lend a helping hand in Raid Battles. It has to rely on the Lick, a Ghost-type attack, so dealing STAB damage and reaping benefit from the Weather Boost effect to deal that extra damage is off the subject.

On top of that, Lickilicky is a flawed Normal-type attacker, so there is nothing much to gain in PvE. But, if you really want to do something out of it, drop it in a Gym; it guards the Gym nicely, thanks to its bulkiness.

Pokemon GO Lickilicky: All moves and stats

Baron's Lickilicky from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Baron's Lickilicky from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

  • Lick
  • Zen Headbutt
  • Rollout

Charged Attacks

  • Hyperbeam
  • Earthquake
  • Shadow Ball
  • Solar Beam
  • Body Slam

Base stats

  • Max CP: 2789
  • Attack: 161
  • Defense: 181
  • Stamina: 242

Pokemon GO Lickilicky's weaknesses and resistances

Type matchups of Lickilicky (Image via Sportskeeda)
Type matchups of Lickilicky (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

  • Fighting

Its resistances are:

  • Ghost

Counters to Pokemon GO Lickilicky

Great League counters: Primeape, Coldsire, Toxapex, Diggersby, Stunfisk, Gastrodon, Malamar, Chesnaught, Carbink, and Greninja.

Ultra League counters: Cobalion, Pangoro, Poliwrath, Virizion, Registeel, Complete Zygarde, Venusaur, Annihilape, Clefable, Tentacruel, Malamar, and Guzzlord.

Master League counters: Melmetal, Rhyperior, Origin Palkia, Groudon, Ursaluna, Dialga, Therian Landorus, Kyogre, Excadrill, Solgaleo, and Hero Zacian.

PvE counters

  • Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere
  • Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Heracross: Counter and Close Combat
  • Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast
  • Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Shadow Hariyama: Force Palm and Dynamic Punch
  • Marshadow: Counter and Close Combat
  • Shadow Annihilape: Counter and Close Combat
  • Galarian Zapdos: Counter and Close Combat

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
