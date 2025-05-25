Pokemon GO Max Battle Day (Ft. G-Max Machamp): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO Max Battle Day featuring Gigantamax Machamp will be live on May 25, 2025, bringing a brand-new challenge worth gearing up for. The spotlight is on Gigantamax Machamp as it makes its long-awaited debut during a special Max Battle Day. With only three hours to make the most of it, planning is crucial. Here’s everything you need to know to maximize your day.

Pokemon GO Max Battle Day marks the debut of Gigantamax Machamp and has exciting bonuses

Gigantamax Machamp as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, Gigantamax Machamp will appear for the first time in Pokemon GO as a six-star Max Battle raid boss. This is a limited window to catch this powerful fighter — and if luck is on your side, you may even encounter its Shiny form.

During the Pokemon GO Max Battle Day, players can enjoy the following perks:

All Power Spots will exclusively feature Gigantamax Machamp raids.

Power Spots will regenerate more often.

8× Max Particles from Power Spots.

Max Particle storage increased to 1,600.

Two additional Special Trades are available.

Additional bonuses that are active from 12 AM to 5 PM on May 25:

2× Max Particles from exploration.

1/4 adventuring distance required to earn Max Particles.

There’s also a Timed Research running from May 19 at 6 PM until the end of Pokemon GO Max Battle Day at 5 PM on May 25. Completing these tasks will reward Trainers with Candy, Max Particles, and a Dynamax Beldum encounter — a Pokemon that can be Shiny and may prove to be an excellent counter in your G-Max Machamp raids.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day

To make the most of Pokemon GO Max Battle Day, preparation is key. Here are some tips to help you during the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day:

Gather your best Psychic, Fairy, and Flying-types : Machamp is a Fighting-type, which is wweak to these three types.

: Machamp is a Fighting-type, which is wweak to these three types. Stack Max Mushrooms : These will double the damage output of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. Use one before you begin battling to give your Pokemon an advantage.

: These will double the damage output of your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon. Use one before you begin battling to give your Pokemon an advantage. Coordinate with local Trainers : Six-star raids are no joke, so bring a group of friends or find someone in your local community to defeat G-Max Machamp.

: Six-star raids are no joke, so bring a group of friends or find someone in your local community to defeat G-Max Machamp. Use the Nearby menu smartly : Keep an eye out for the Max Particle collection icon and gather them consistently to benefit from the bonus multipliers.

: Keep an eye out for the Max Particle collection icon and gather them consistently to benefit from the bonus multipliers. Adventure Sync on, always : Make sure to have Adventure Sync on, so all of your walking is counted towards Max Particles, especially considering the smaller distance needed to earn Max Particles.

: Make sure to have Adventure Sync on, so all of your walking is counted towards Max Particles, especially considering the smaller distance needed to earn Max Particles. Participate early and often: Power Spots resets more frequently during Pokemon GO Max Battle Day, so visit them multiple times during the day to maximize your chances to battle and earn rewards.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO

Gigantamax Machamp and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

G-Max Machamp shiny odds

Gigantamax Machamp will be available in its Shiny form during Pokemon GO Max Battle Day. The chances of encountering a shiny variant will be 1 in 512.

100% IV (hundo) CP values for G-Max Machamp:

No Weather Boost : 1746 CP at Level 20

: 1746 CP at Level 20 Weather Boost (Cloudy): 2183 CP at Level 25

Keep an eye on the weather during your local event window; cloudy conditions will not only boost Machamp’s CP but also strengthen its Fighting-type moves, making battles tougher but potentially more rewarding.

