  Pokemon GO May Raid Day (ft. Mega Kangaskhan) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO May Raid Day (ft. Mega Kangaskhan) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 03, 2025 09:39 GMT
Pokemon GO May Raid Day
Pokemon GO May Raid Day features Mega Kangaskhan (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO May Raid Day features Mega Kangaskhan. The event takes place from 2 to 5 pm local time on May 3, 2025. As usual, a bunch of bonuses accompany the event, including boosted shiny odds, increased remote raiding limits, and more.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Pokemon GO May Raid Day featuring Mega Kangaskhan and tells you how to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO May Raid Day highlights Mega Kangaskhan and has exciting bonuses

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Mega Kangaskhan will appear in all Gyms around you on a 30-minute refresh rate. This means, over the three-hour event period, you can expect to see around six Mega Kangaskhan in each Gym.

Use our Mega Kangaskhan raid guide for the best results.

Featured attack

Catching Kangaskhan from raids will give you a version of the creature that knows the removed move, Stomp.

  • Trainer Battles: 55 power
  • Gyms and raids: 50 power

However, is Stomp Kangaskhan good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Bonuses

  • Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, May 2, at 5:00 p.m. to Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. PDT.
  • Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
  • Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan from Mega Raids.

Apart from this, the Pokemon GO May Raid Day features a premium ticket. Find out if it is worth purchasing.

Best tips and tricks for Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day in Pokemon GO

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Play with friends

While it is possible to solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan, it is recommended that you play with friends. This way, you can maximize the amount of Mega Energy you get from each raid by reducing the time taken to beat the raid boss.

Use a Star Piece and Lucky Egg

This applies specifically to trainers who purchase the ticket for the event. Doing so will give you enormous amounts of Stardust and XP for each raid you complete.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on May Raid Day in Pokemon GO

You have a 1-in-10 or 10% chance of finding the shiny variant when you encounter Kangaskhan after defeating the raid boss. These are really good chances, especially if you plan on grinding the event.

If you are looking for the 100% IV variant, here are the numbers you should look out for, depending on the weather:

  • Partly Cloudy: 1,847 CP
  • Any other weather: 1,477 CP

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
