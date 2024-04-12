Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Mega Heracross raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug- and Fighting-type beast in five-star Mega raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide range of critters. Mega Heracross is currently available in five-star Mega raids. You can participate in these raids from Saturday. April 13, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters to use against Mega Heracross. We will also run through this Mega monster’s best moveset and weaknesses.
Mega Heracross’ strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Being a Bug- and Fighting-type beast, this Mega monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Flying (Double weak)
- Fairy
- Fire
- Psychic
This Mega beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Dark
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Ground, Bug, Fighting, Dark, and Grass elemental typings as Mega Heracross can defeat them easily.
Best Mega Heracross counters in Pokemon GO
Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:
- Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move
Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:
- Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move
- Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move
- Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move
- Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move
- Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Aeroblast as the Charged move
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Shadow Scyther with Air Slash as the Fast move and Aerial Ace as the Charged move
Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:
- Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move
- Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
- Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move
- Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move
Mega Heracross’ moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO
As a five-star Mega raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:
Fast moves:
- Counter (Fighting-type move)
- Struggle Bug (Bug-type move)
Charged moves:
- Megahorn (Bug-type move)
- Earthquake (Ground-type move)
- Close Combat (Fighting-type move)
- Rock Blast (Rock-type move)
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO
This monster will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,116 CP to 2,215 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 1,693 CP to 1,772 CP at level 20
100% IV CP of Mega Heracross
- Weather boosted: 2,215
- Non-weather boosted: 1,772
Mega Heracross stats
- Base attack: 334
- Base defense: 223
- Max CP: 5,443
