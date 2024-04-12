Pokemon GO Mega Heracross Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

A Mega Heracross raid guide for Pokemon GO will help you fight against this Bug- and Fighting-type beast in five-star Mega raids. The dual elemental typing makes it vulnerable to a wide range of critters. Mega Heracross is currently available in five-star Mega raids. You can participate in these raids from Saturday. April 13, 2024, at 10 am local time, through Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters to use against Mega Heracross. We will also run through this Mega monster’s best moveset and weaknesses.

Mega Heracross’ strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Being a Bug- and Fighting-type beast, this Mega monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

Flying (Double weak)

Fairy

Fire

Psychic

This Mega beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

So, avoid taking creatures that belong to Ground, Bug, Fighting, Dark, and Grass elemental typings as Mega Heracross can defeat them easily.

Best Mega Heracross counters in Pokemon GO

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Mega Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash as the Fast move and Blast Burn as the Charged move

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion as the Fast move and Psychic as the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:

Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

Yveltal with Gust as the Fast move and Oblivion Wing as the Charged move

Incarnate Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Therian Forme Enamorous with Fairy Wind as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Therian Forme Tornadus with Gust as the Fast move and Bleakwind Storm as the Charged move

Galarian Articuno with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Shadow Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock as the Fast move and Drill Peck as the Charged move

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

Shadow Lugia with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Aeroblast as the Charged move

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Shadow Scyther with Air Slash as the Fast move and Aerial Ace as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:

Pidgeot with Gust as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

Honchkrow with Peck as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Staraptor with Gust as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Unfezant with Air Slash as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

Braviary with Air Slash as the Fast move and Fly as the Charged move

Mega Heracross’ moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

As a five-star Mega raid boss, this monster can have the following moves:

Fast moves:

Counter (Fighting-type move)

Struggle Bug (Bug-type move)

Charged moves:

Megahorn (Bug-type move)

Earthquake (Ground-type move)

Close Combat (Fighting-type move)

Rock Blast (Rock-type move)

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,116 CP to 2,215 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost

2,116 CP to 2,215 CP at level 25 with a rainy or cloudy boost Non-weather boosted: 1,693 CP to 1,772 CP at level 20

100% IV CP of Mega Heracross

Weather boosted: 2,215

2,215 Non-weather boosted: 1,772

Mega Heracross stats

Base attack: 334

334 Base defense: 223

223 Max CP: 5,443

