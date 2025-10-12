  • home icon
Pokemon GO October Community Day (ft. Solosis): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 12, 2025 12:15 GMT
Pokemon GO October Community Day
Pokemon GO October Community Day features Solosis (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO October Community Day features Solosis, a Gen V Psychic-type. The event runs for three hours on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, with some bonuses extending to 9 pm local time on the day and others ending at 10 pm local time on October 19, 2025.

This article covers the features and bonuses of the October Community Day in Pokemon GO, providing information on the shiny odds, Solosis's hundo CP, and more.

October Community Day in Pokemon GO features Solosis and many exciting bonuses

Features

Wild encounter

  • Solosis [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Lure Module encounter

From 2 pm to 9 pm local time on October 12, Solosis will appear in large numbers around regular Lure Modules activated at Pokestops. These Lure Modules will last for one hour and the Solosis will have Community Day shiny odds and may even feature the Tales of Transformation season background.

Featured attack

You can evolve Duosion (Solosis's evolution) from 2 pm local time on October 12, until 10 pm local time on October 19, 2025, to get a Reuniclus that knows the Fast Attack Charm.

Charm

  • Trainer Battles: 13 power
  • Gyms and raids: 20 power

Also read: Is Reuniclus with Charm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Bonuses

  • 2× XP for catching Pokemon.
  • 3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.
  • 2× Candy for catching Pokemon.
  • 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!
  • Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokemon.
  • One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.
  • Trades will require 50% less Stardust.
The last three bonuses will be active from 2 pm to 9 pm local time on October 12, 2025.

Also read: Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Best tips and tricks for Solosis Community Day in Pokemon GO

Play with friends and community members

Play alongside your friends to increase the number of spawns you see. You can even join official local communities, where checking in will give you acces to Pokemon GO Campfire Timed Research quests.

Mega Evolve a Psychic-type

You can get additional Candy for catching Solosis during the October Community Day in Pokemon GO by Mega Evolving a Psychic-type creature. Some of your best options are:

  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Metagross
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Gallade
  • Mega Latios
  • Mega Latias
  • Mega Slowbro

Use Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs

Using Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs can lead to increased Stardust and XP yields for you. Combine this with the event bonuses and you have an excellent chance to farm these resources.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO October Community Day

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance that every encounter with Solosis during the event will give you a shiny.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Hundo CP

The following are hundo CPs to look out for:

LevelHundo CP
119 CP
260 CP
3101 CP
4143 CP
5184 CP
6225 CP
7267 CP
8308 CP
9349 CP
10390 CP
11430 CP
12469 CP
13508 CP
14547 CP
15586 CP
16625 CP
17664 CP
18703 CP
19742 CP
20781 CP
21820 CP
22859 CP
23898 CP
24937 CP
25977 CP
261016 CP
271055 CP
281094 CP
291133 CP
301172 CP
311192 CP
321211 CP
331231 CP
341250 CP
351270 CP
361289 CP
371309 CP
381328 CP
391348 CP
401367 CP
411385 CP
421402 CP
431420 CP
441437 CP
451455 CP
461473 CP
471491 CP
481509 CP
491528 CP
501546 CP
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

