Pokemon GO October Community Day (ft. Solosis): Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

The Pokemon GO October Community Day features Solosis, a Gen V Psychic-type. The event runs for three hours on Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, with some bonuses extending to 9 pm local time on the day and others ending at 10 pm local time on October 19, 2025.This article covers the features and bonuses of the October Community Day in Pokemon GO, providing information on the shiny odds, Solosis's hundo CP, and more.October Community Day in Pokemon GO features Solosis and many exciting bonusesFeaturesWild encounterSolosis [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]Lure Module encounterFrom 2 pm to 9 pm local time on October 12, Solosis will appear in large numbers around regular Lure Modules activated at Pokestops. These Lure Modules will last for one hour and the Solosis will have Community Day shiny odds and may even feature the Tales of Transformation season background.Featured attackYou can evolve Duosion (Solosis's evolution) from 2 pm local time on October 12, until 10 pm local time on October 19, 2025, to get a Reuniclus that knows the Fast Attack Charm.CharmTrainer Battles: 13 powerGyms and raids: 20 powerAlso read: Is Reuniclus with Charm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?Bonuses2× XP for catching Pokemon.3× Stardust for catching Pokemon.2× Candy for catching Pokemon.2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokemon.One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day.Trades will require 50% less Stardust.The last three bonuses will be active from 2 pm to 9 pm local time on October 12, 2025.Also read: Pokemon GO Solosis Community Day PvP and PvE analysisBest tips and tricks for Solosis Community Day in Pokemon GOPlay with friends and community membersPlay alongside your friends to increase the number of spawns you see. You can even join official local communities, where checking in will give you acces to Pokemon GO Campfire Timed Research quests.Mega Evolve a Psychic-typeYou can get additional Candy for catching Solosis during the October Community Day in Pokemon GO by Mega Evolving a Psychic-type creature. Some of your best options are:Mega AlakazamMega MetagrossMega GardevoirMega GalladeMega LatiosMega LatiasMega SlowbroUse Star Pieces and Lucky EggsUsing Star Pieces and Lucky Eggs can lead to increased Stardust and XP yields for you. Combine this with the event bonuses and you have an excellent chance to farm these resources.Shiny odds and hundo CP on Pokemon GO October Community DayShiny oddsThere is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance that every encounter with Solosis during the event will give you a shiny.Also read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsHundo CPThe following are hundo CPs to look out for:LevelHundo CP119 CP260 CP3101 CP4143 CP5184 CP6225 CP7267 CP8308 CP9349 CP10390 CP11430 CP12469 CP13508 CP14547 CP15586 CP16625 CP17664 CP18703 CP19742 CP20781 CP21820 CP22859 CP23898 CP24937 CP25977 CP261016 CP271055 CP281094 CP291133 CP301172 CP311192 CP321211 CP331231 CP341250 CP351270 CP361289 CP371309 CP381328 CP391348 CP401367 CP411385 CP421402 CP431420 CP441437 CP451455 CP461473 CP471491 CP481509 CP491528 CP501546 CPCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts