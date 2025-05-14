Pokemon GO players discuss ‘mons the game made them hate, and some are hilarious

A Pokemon GO player on Reddit, u/Vallooru, started a discussion, where he asked fellow players which Pokemon they have started hating while playing the game. Several responders joined in on this conversation. The original poster had stated that Carbink was one such creature for certain reasons. Another one they mentioned was Combee, a Pokemon that can only evolve if it's a female, except female Combee has a lower encounter rate.

The Reddit post then blew up with players sharing their dislike of several Pocket Monsters that arose as a result of playing Pokemon GO.

Naturally, just like the original poster, there were several players who shared their dislike for Carbink, like u/A_Navy_of_Ducks, who was straight to the point with their opinion.

"Carbink. May it burn in hell"

u/SmAs92 also expressed sentiments along those lines

Comment byu/Vallooru from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

There was a lot of hate for Komala in the game as well, with u/evolutionista offering their thoughts in an eliquent manner.

"Truly, I do like Komala's card art and I think it's fun to have such a niche animal as a koala have a pokemon. But dear Lord I hate these guys in pokemon go. The ball dodge animation seems so spiteful lol. The tiny catch circle, the complete and total uselessness, the fact that the shiny looks IDENTICAL, the high CP and low catch rate, without (as far as I know) the extra stardust to compensate like we get with combee... UGHHHH"

Burmy also has its fair share of haters, especially owing to a recently botched event, which led to Burmy spawning all over players' maps. u/Weylane said it best:

Comment byu/Vallooru from discussion inpokemongo Expand Post

The Kalos "com mon" Bunnelby also garnered hate amongst trainers. This was because of how difficult it was to catch the rabbit in Pokemon GO. u/ThrottleKitty gave a succinct summary of a random experience of trying to catch one

"Even with a green circle he'll break out like 4 times, and knock away or jump over like 5 balls! his attack animation has a pause at the start AND stop that make timing frustrating"

Finally, a notable critique by u/evolutionista discussed the fact that there were so many Pikachu variants, it was hard to care anymore.

"Niche opinion but I'm kind of glad they diluted the coolness of Pikachu costumes by overuse to the point where I feel no sense of FOMO or guilt for deleting the different costumed pikachus from my storage to free up space. If there were like 5-10 ever costumed pikachus, I'd feel like I had to keep them despite only kinda liking the guy, but since it's like "and here's baseball hat variation #17" I'm like okay byeeee"

Why do some critters get so much hate in Pokemon GO?

Female Combee in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

While it is hard to state exactly why certain Pokemon are disliked so ardently, one of the key things worth noting is that if acquiring the creature is difficult, fans are less likely to be accpeting of it. For instance, Combee is disliked just as much in the mainline games as well because of how rare the female bee is. Add to the fact that Vespiquen is an underwhelming Pokemon, and players are left disappointed.

