Pokemon GO Primal Kyogre Raid minimum participants guide

Primal Kyogre is one of the most powerful Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO. Along with Primal Groudon and Mega Rayquaza, the boosted forms of the Hoenn Legendaries are much sought-after critters in Niantic's mobile game owing to their immense power. On the occasion of GO Fest 2023: Global, all three will be available at different points in the last week of August.

Primal Kyogre is available in Pokemon GO from 10 AM local time on August 23, 2023, to 6 PM local time on August 26, 2023. Additionally, there will be another opportunity to encounter it for an hour between 10 and 11 AM on August 27, 2023.

All players worldwide can fight Primal Kyogre in raids these days. However, given its immense power, it can be pretty difficult to defeat, even with a couple of companions. This article will tell you the minimum number of participants you should have to successfully defeat Primal Kyogre based on your level.

How many players are needed to defeat Primal Kyogre raid in Pokemon GO?

Primal Kyogre and Groudon in Pokeon GO

The answer to this question depends on how high-leveled the Pokemon you and your raid partners use and if they are among the most optimal counters for Primal Kyogre.

You need around six trainers for Level 40+ trainers with high-level optimized counters. If you are a lower-level player with suboptimal counters, it is recommended that you gather a raid party of at least 10-15 players to defeat Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO successfully.

Primal Kyogre has a raid boss CP of 92860, which is one of the highest in the game. It knows the Fast Attack Water Fall and Charged Attacks Hydro Pump, Blizzard, Thunder, and Surf.

Therefore, no matter who you take into the battle, Primal Kyogre will decimate it in one or two Charged Attacks unless you can dodge them.

Best counters for Primal Kyogre raid in Pokemon GO

Being a pure Water-type creature, Primal Kyogre is weak to Electric and Grass-type Attacks. Based on that, the best Pokemon to counter Primal Kyogre, along with their movesets, are:

Best Electric-type counters to Primal Kyogre

Shadow Raiku: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam + Fusion Bolt

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock + Discharge

Shadow Magezone: Spark + Wild Charge

Shadow Electrivire: Thunder Shock + Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shocl + Thunderbolt

Best Grass-type counters to Primal Kyogre

Kartana: Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade

Zarude: Vine Whip + Power Whip

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip + Power Whip

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant

Shaymin: Hidden Power (Grass) + Grass Knot

Along with a combination of these, you should also take a Mega Evolution of the type of Pokemon you will use primarily:

The best Electric-type Mega Evolutions for the Primal Kyogre Raid in Pokemon GO are Mega Manectric and Mega Ampharos. The best Grass-type Mega Evolution options include Mega Sceptile and Mega Venusaur.