Pokemon GO Regice: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Regice's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE battles is something players often ponder about. This critter was released in Niantic's mobile game in June 2018 and has since appeared as a 5-star raid several times. Regice's latest stint as a 5-star raid boss starts at 10 am local time on March 14, 2024, and ends at the same time on March 21.
Once you have a Regice in Pokemon GO, you would want it to have the best moveset to shiny in PvP and PvE battles. You might also want to know what the best counters to it are.
This article contains the answers to all such questions.
Pokemon GO Regice: Best moveset
The best moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO differs based on the situation. For example, the ideal moves for Pokemon GO's Great League and Master League are different. It also has a slightly different orientation for PvE battles.
Here's a detailed breakdown:
Pokemon GO Regice best PvP moveset
Great League
- Fast Attack: Lock On
- Charged Attack: Blizzard and Earthquake
Ultra League
- Fast Attack: Lock On
- Charged Attack: Thunder (exclusive) and Blizzard
Master League
- Fast Attack: Lock On
- Charged Attack: Thunder and Earthquake
Pokemon GO Regice best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Lock On
- Charged Attack: Blizzard
Is Regice good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Long story short, Regice is not a Pocket Monster you'd want for climbing the ranked ladder in GO Battle League or as an attacker in PvE battles.
In the Great and Ultra League, the critter has some play as a closer, but it is still outclassed by other Ice-types who bring a lot more to the table. In the Master League, it is mediocre, at best, in any role, and if you want to invest resources to succeed in this format, you are better off putting them elsewhere.
Being a Legendary, Regice can't be a Gym defender in Pokemon GO. With only 179 points in its Attack slot, it is unsurprisingly overshadowed by powerful Ice-type attackers like Kyurem, Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Weavile, Baxcaibur, etc.
Pokemon GO Regice: All moves
Regice learns the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:
- Lock-On
- Frost Breath
- Rock Smash
The Charged Attacks Regice can learn in the game are:
- Earthquake
- Blizzard
- Thunder*
- Focus Blast
Pokemon GO Regice: Stats, strengths, and weaknesses
Regice has the following stats in Pokemon GO:
- Attack: 179
- Defense: 309
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 3,530
Being an Ice-type critter, Regice has the following resistances:
- Fighting (160%)
- Fire (160%)
- Steel (160%)
- Rock (160%)
Regice resists only one type, which is:
- Ice (62.5%)
The elemental types Regice can hit with super-effective damage are:
- Dragon
- Ground
- Flying
Best counters to Regice in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Whiscash, Lickitung, Lanturn, Skarmory, Azumaril
Ultra League counters: Cobalion, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Cresselia, Virizion
Master League counters: Therian Landorus, Dragonite, Mewtwo, Giratina Origin, Diagla
PvE counters:
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
