Pokemon GO Regice: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Regice's best moveset, counters, and viability in PvP and PvE battles is something players often ponder about. This critter was released in Niantic's mobile game in June 2018 and has since appeared as a 5-star raid several times. Regice's latest stint as a 5-star raid boss starts at 10 am local time on March 14, 2024, and ends at the same time on March 21.

Once you have a Regice in Pokemon GO, you would want it to have the best moveset to shiny in PvP and PvE battles. You might also want to know what the best counters to it are.

This article contains the answers to all such questions.

Pokemon GO Regice: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Regice poster (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Regice in Pokemon GO differs based on the situation. For example, the ideal moves for Pokemon GO's Great League and Master League are different. It also has a slightly different orientation for PvE battles.

Here's a detailed breakdown:

Pokemon GO Regice best PvP moveset

Great League

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attack: Blizzard and Earthquake

Ultra League

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attack: Thunder (exclusive) and Blizzard

Master League

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attack: Thunder and Earthquake

Pokemon GO Regice best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Lock On

Lock On Charged Attack: Blizzard

Is Regice good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Long story short, Regice is not a Pocket Monster you'd want for climbing the ranked ladder in GO Battle League or as an attacker in PvE battles.

In the Great and Ultra League, the critter has some play as a closer, but it is still outclassed by other Ice-types who bring a lot more to the table. In the Master League, it is mediocre, at best, in any role, and if you want to invest resources to succeed in this format, you are better off putting them elsewhere.

Being a Legendary, Regice can't be a Gym defender in Pokemon GO. With only 179 points in its Attack slot, it is unsurprisingly overshadowed by powerful Ice-type attackers like Kyurem, Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Weavile, Baxcaibur, etc.

Pokemon GO Regice: All moves

Regice in the anime (Image via TPC)

Regice learns the following Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO:

Lock-On

Frost Breath

Rock Smash

The Charged Attacks Regice can learn in the game are:

Earthquake

Blizzard

Thunder*

Focus Blast

Pokemon GO Regice: Stats, strengths, and weaknesses

Regice has the following stats in Pokemon GO:

Attack: 179

Defense: 309

Stamina: 190

Max CP: 3,530

Being an Ice-type critter, Regice has the following resistances:

Fighting (160%)

Fire (160%)

Steel (160%)

Rock (160%)

Regice resists only one type, which is:

Ice (62.5%)

The elemental types Regice can hit with super-effective damage are:

Dragon

Ground

Flying

Best counters to Regice in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Whiscash, Lickitung, Lanturn, Skarmory, Azumaril

Ultra League counters: Cobalion, Poliwrath, Talonflame, Cresselia, Virizion

Master League counters: Therian Landorus, Dragonite, Mewtwo, Giratina Origin, Diagla

PvE counters:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X or Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

