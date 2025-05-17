Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas Raid Day: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas Raid Day is May's Shadow Raid Day event, where trainers have an increased chance of encountering this Colossal Pokemon's shadow variant in raids. You will need to know the proper Shadow Regigigas counters if you wish to defeat the creator of the legendary giants in battle. The Shadow Raid Day is also offering event bonuses, along with a paid event ticket with added boons.
Apart from this month's Shadow Raid Day, Pokemon GO trainers can also take part in the ongoing Crown Clash Taken Over event. The latter has refreshed the GO Rocket Grunts, leaders, and boss lineup. It has also brought in a new Giovanni Special Research.
Shadow Regigigas Raid Day Pokemon GO event guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
The Pokemon GO Shadow Regigigas Raid Day takes place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:
- Up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).
- Increased chance of encountering Shiny Regigigas from Shadow Raids.
- Regigigas caught via Shadow Raids during the event may have higher Attack, Defense, and HP.
- Remote Raid Passes can be used to participate in Shadow Raids during the event.
- The Remote Raid limit will increase to 20 from Friday, May 16, at 5 pm to Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 8 pm PDT.
Timed Research
Pokemon GO trainers participating in the Shadow Regigigas Raid Day can participate in the event-exclusive free Timed Research. The following are some of the rewards available:
- 10,000 Stardust
- 1,000 additional Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (for a total of 2,000 Stardust, or 3,000 Stardust with the event ticket)
- And more!
Event Ticket
Trainers can pick up the exclusive event ticket for 4.99 USD. It provides the following bonuses (effective on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time):
- Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)
- Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles
- 50% more XP from Raid Battles
- 2x Stardust from Raid Battles
