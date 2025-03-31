Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour: 5 candidates that will perfectly fit April Fool’s Day theme

April is almost upon us but the candidate for the Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on April 1, 2025, still hasn't been announced. Considering that 1st April is also April Fool's Day, it wouldn't be surprising if the devs pulled off something sneaky for the fans.

This article looks at potential candidates whose encounter rates could end up being doubled during the April 1st Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour. The Pokemon shortlisted here are either not found easily or have had a tendency to make fools of players in the past.

5 potential candidates for the April 1st Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour

1) Ditto

Ditto in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ditto is famous for disguising itself as other creatures in Pokemon GO, with the Pokemon who could possibly be Ditto changing each month. The devs could potentially greenlight an April 1st Spotlight Hour where every Pokemon turns into Ditto for 1 hour as a prank. To make the idea feel more palatable, they could boost the odds of getting a shiny Ditto for that hour.

2) Zorua (Unovan and Hisuian)

While Unovan Zorua is in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Zorua is yet to be introduced (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zorua is another Pokemon famous for using its illusory capabilities to disguise itself as other Pocket Monsters. While only the Unova Zorua has been released so far, the devs could truly shock the fanbase by making Hisuian Zorua available to capture for an hour. Although it seems unlikely, there's no denying that Hisuian Zorua fits the theme of an April Fool's prank extremely well for this Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour.

3) Voltorb (Kantonian and Hisuian)

Kantonian and Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Voltorb is the original hidden object Pokemon, infamous for disguising itself as a Pokeball for unsuspecting trainers to pick up. The devs could pull a prank where, on spinning a PokeStop, instead of getting Pokeballs, we end up encountering a Voltorb. This would work for both Kantonian and Hisuian Voltorb.

Additionally, the evolved form of Voltorb — Electrode — could end up taking over all Raid Dens during this Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour.

4) Foongus

Foongus in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Foongus is the Generation V equivalent of Voltorb — a Pokemon that disguises itself as a Pokeball to catch unsuspecting trainers off-guard. Just like Voltorb could be a candidate for a Pokeball-themed prank, the same is also true for Foongus. And to make encountering Foongus more fun, the odds of getting a shiny version of the Mushroom Pokemon could be boosted for this Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour

5) Stunfisk (Unovan and Galarian)

Stunfisk (Unovan and Galarian) in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Stunfisk is known for staying hidden and striking at trainers who end up stepping on them by accident. The devs could implement a mechanic for this Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour where players utilizing Pokemon GO routes, end up getting disrupted by a Stunfisk while trying to complete it. This would work for both the Unovan and Galarian variants of Stunfisk.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

