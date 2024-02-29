Pokemon GO Tapu Koko: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Players might be curious about Pokemon GO Tapu Koko's best moveset, counters, and battleworthiness. The Guardian Deity of Melemele Island was released in Niantic's mobile game on March 1, 2022, and since then, it has appeared in 5-star raids four times. The latest starts at 10 am local time on March 1, 2024, and ends at 10 am local time on March 14, 2024.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko: Best moveset

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko promotional poster (Image via Niantic)

The best moveset for Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO varies slightly for PvP and PvE battles. Here is a breakdown:

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko best moveset for PvP

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Attack: Thunderbolt and Nature's Madness

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko best moveset for PvE

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Attack: Thunderbolt

Is Tapu Koko in Pokemon GO good in PvP and PvE?

Tapu Koko, with the new Charged Attack, Nature's Madness, is much more viable in both the Ultra League and the Master League. It now picks up several key wins in even-shielded situations, signifying a reliable pick. That said, it is unlikely that Tapu Koko will become a meta pick in either format.

As far as PvE goes, Tapu Koko can't be a Gym defender. Even as an attacker, it is not among the best raid or Gym Attackers in Pokemon GO. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt have a DPS of 15.16 and TDO of 385.7, which is outclassed by 19 other Pocket Monsters, some of which are easier to acquire.

Which moves can Pokemon GO Tapu Koko learn?

Tapu Koko in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Koko can learn the following Fast Attacks:

Quick Attack - Normal

Volt Switch - Electric

The Charged Attacks Tapu Koko has access to are

Thunder - Electric

Thunderbolt - Electric

Brave Bird - Flying

Dazzling Gleam - Fairy

Nature's Madness - Fairy (Event-exclusive and might require an Elite Charged TM)

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko: Strengths and weaknesses

Being a Fairy and Electric-type Pokemon, Tapu Koko has the following resistances:

Dragon (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Dark (62.5%)

Electric (62.5%)

Fighting (62.5%)

Flying (62.5%)

Tapu Koko is weak to the following types of Attacks:

Ground (160%)

Poison (160%)

The types this Pocket Monster can hit super-effectively with its STAB attacks are

Water

Flying

Dragon

Fighting

Dark

Pokemon GO Tapu Koko's best counters

Ultra League counters: Swampert, Virizion, Alolan Sandslash, Trevenant, Alolan Muk, Skeledirge, Granbull, Gliscor, Steelix

Master League counters: Solgaleo, Mewtwo, Excadrill, Ursaluna, Landorus (Therian), Groudon, Garchomp, Giratina (Altered)

PvE counters:

Mega Gengar: Lick + Sludge Bomb

Lick + Sludge Bomb Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap + High Horsepower

Mud-Slap + High Horsepower Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab +Sludge Bomb

Poison Jab +Sludge Bomb Mega Swampert: Mud Shot + Earthquake

Mud Shot + Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot + Precipice Blades

