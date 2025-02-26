Pokemon GO Unova Tour special backgrounds: Variants and how to get

Pokemon GO is bringing a fresh way to commemorate your adventures by introducing a bunch of new Special Backgrounds during the Road to Unova event and Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Global. These exclusive Backgrounds will appear on select Pokemon caught in five-star raids, allowing Trainers to celebrate their journey with unique visuals tied to the Unova region.

As a nod to the legacy of Pokemon Black and White, two distinct Backgrounds will be available — one inspired by Pokemon Black Version and the other by Pokemon White Version. These Special Backgrounds will make certain Pokemon even more special, especially for Trainers looking to build a collection of unique catches.

Whether you’re participating in the lead-up event or the global tour, here’s everything you need to know about these Backgrounds and how to obtain them.

Pokemon GO Road to Unova event: Special Backgrounds

GO Road to Unova (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Road to Unova event serves as a warm-up before the global celebration of Pokemon GO Tour: Unova. During this event, Trainers who participate in five-star raids will have a chance to obtain Pokemon with exclusive Special Backgrounds.

Two different Backgrounds are available: one inspired by the Pokemon Black Version and another by Pokemon White Version.

Eligible Pokemon that can receive either Background include:

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Therian Forme Landorus

Genesect

However, some specific Pokemon will be able to have only one of the Backgrounds:

Therian Forme Tornadus and Reshiram can receive the Pokemon Black Version-inspired Background .

. Therian Forme Thundurus and Zekrom can receive the Pokemon White Version-inspired Background.

These Backgrounds will appear on the Pokemon’s summary page after a successful catch in a five-star raid.

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Global event: Special Backgrounds

GO Tour: Unova - Global (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Global is a worldwide event scheduled for March 1-2, 2025. During this event, Trainers participating in five-star raids will also have a chance to catch Pokemon with Special Backgrounds.

Two Special Backgrounds are available, just like in the Road to Unova event. Eligible Pokemon for these include:

Reshiram (Pokemon Black Version-inspired Background)

Zekrom (Pokemon White Version-inspired Background)

Kyurem (can have either Background if encountered in its unfused form after defeating Black Kyurem or White Kyurem in raids)

If you fuse a Zekrom or Reshiram with a Kyurem that has a Special Background of the opposite color, the fused Black Kyurem or White Kyurem will have its own unique variant Background.

How to get Pokemon GO Unova Tour Special Backgrounds

Participate in five-star raids: During both the Road to Unova and Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Global, taking part in five-star raids is essential. The chance to obtain a Special Background comes after a successful catch. Catch eligible Pokemon: Only specific Pokemon can receive these Backgrounds, so make sure to focus on the listed raid bosses. Fuse for exclusive variants: If you obtain a Zekrom or Reshiram with a Special Background and later fuse it with a Kyurem that has the opposite color Background, the resulting Black Kyurem or White Kyurem will have a special variant Background.

The concept of Special Backgrounds in Pokemon GO adds a new collectible element for dedicated Trainers. Whether you’re joining the Road to Unova event or the global tour, these Backgrounds serve as a lasting memory of your participation.

With only select Pokemon eligible, it’s a great opportunity to hunt for these unique critters in the game and show off your adventure history.

Make sure to participate in raids during these events and take advantage of the opportunity to get these exclusive Special Backgrounds before they’re gone.

