Pokemon GO: Which path should you choose in the Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research?

There are four paths in the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research, each corresponding to one of the highlighted creatures — Teddiursa, Cubchoo, Pancham, and Stufful. You must pay $2 (or equivalent regional pricing) to access this quest, which can be completed only between 2 and 5 pm local time on March 29, 2025.

The Research comes in three parts. The first is general, and the latter two are based on one of the four critters. You must choose which one you want to focus on after completing the first part.

After you finish all 10 stages of the second part of the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research, you must choose again. You may go with your previous choice or walk a different path this time.

Unless you are looking for a specific shiny, Pancham is the way to go both times you are faced with a choice when completing the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research. This article discusses why.

Pancham is the best choice in the Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Before looking at why Pancham is the best choice, take a look at all the Fuzzy Buddy Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards.

Pancham in the anime (Image via TPC)

Out of the four highlighted creatures, Pancham is the most powerful. Technically, it is Pancham's evolution — Pangoro — that takes the crown. Its Dark- and Fighiting-type give it an edge in the GO Battle League, where it is ranked 20th in the Great League and 43rd in the Ultra League.

In comparison, the rest of the creatures featured in this event rank well over 100 in both these formats. None of them are excellent PvE picks either — an arena where Pangoro itself doesn't shine either.

Moreover, Pancham is the rarest of the featured critters. It is only available via 12 km Eggs, which are both difficult to find and hard to hatch. Overall, choosing Pangoro both times in the Pokemon GO Fuzzy Buddy paid Timed Research will give you 23 potential encounters with the panda bear.

