Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025 will see a Wily debut

Pokemon GO Wild Area will return for 2025. Niantic announced that the annual event will take place first as an in-person event in Nagasaki, followed by a worldwide event the weekend after. The event will mark the debut of the Wily Pokemon in Pokemon GO, along with the rest of its evolution family. We have gathered all the available information regarding the upcoming Wild Area 2025 below. The event will take place during the Season of Tales of Transformation, which will see the debut of Resolute Keldeo, Mega Metagross, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Camerupt. Mega Rayquaza will also return after a year's absence. Pokemon GO Wild Area 2025: Event details exploredDates and ticketsWild Area 2025 Nagasaki (citywide experience):Date: November 7, November 8, November 9Time: 9 am JST to 5 pm JSTLive Event Ticket: ¥3,600 (You can buy from this link or through the Event section in-game)Add-Ons: Battle Ready (¥1,900), Egg-thusiast (¥1,900), GO Wild Area T-Shirt, Extrad Day Add-On (¥2,600)Wild Area 2025 Global:Date: November 15 and November 16Time: 10 am to 6 pm local timeEvent Ticket: US$11.99 (You can buy from this link or through the Event section in-game)Gameplay highlightsImpidimp and its evolution family (Image via Niantic)During the in-person event, Impidimp can spawn in the wild and hatch from 5 km eggs. To evolve Impidimp into Morgrem, you will need 25 Impidimp Candy. To get Grimmsnarl, you will need 100 more Impidimp Candy. Shiny Impidimp will also be available from the event.Shadow Darkrai also debuts in Pokemon GO during the Wild Area 2025. Both Shadow Darkrai and Shadow Cresselia will be available through Shadow Raids, with lucky trainers encountering their shiny variants. Shiny Unown W and Shiny Hatenna will debut during the event.Event-themed Pokemon focusing on the Dark- and the Fairy-type will spawn in the wild. Mighty Pokemon may also appear (likely featuring high Attack, Defense, HP ratings) for certain Pokemon species.