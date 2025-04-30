Pokemon TCG Pocket Rayquaza ex Drop event: All missions, rewards, and counters

A Rayquaza ex Drop event has started in Pokemon TCG Pocket to celebrate the six-month anniversary of the title. The event will last from April 30 until May 13, 2025. It is a solo-battle-focused event and offers the exclusive Rayquaza ex promo card as one of the highlight rewards.

This article covers everything you need to know to make the most out of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Rayquaza ex Drop event.

All Rayquaza ex Drop event missions and rewards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Rayquaza ex Drop event is divided into four solo-battle sections. To maximize your rewards, you can replay the sections multiple times while they are available. Here are the details:

Beginner

Battle tasks:

Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 1 time with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon - 5 Event Hourglass

Put 3 Basic Pokémon into play - 15 Pack Hourglass

First-time rewards:

15 Pack Hourglass

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7.

1 Shop Token

25 XP

Chance rewards:

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7. (51% chance)

25 Shinedust (100% chance)

1 Shop Token (37.7% chance)

Intermediate

Battle tasks:

Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokémon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon - 5 Event Hourglass

Put a Stage 1 Pokemon into play - 5 Event Hourglass

Win this battle by turn 14 - 15 Pack Hourglass

First-time rewards:

15 Pack Hourglass

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7.

1 Shop Token

25 XP

Chance rewards:

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7. (64% chance)

25 Shinedust (100% chance)

1 Shop Token (48.3% chance)

Advanced

Battle tasks:

Knock out your opponent’s Active Pokemon 2 times with an attack from a Lightning-type Pokemon - 5 Wonder Hourglass

Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of one, two, and/or three diamond rarity - 5 Wonder Hourglass

Win this battle by turn 14 - 15 Pack Hourglass

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points - 5 Wonder Hourglass

First-time rewards:

15 Pack Hourglass

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7.

1 Shop Token

25 XP

Chance rewards:

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7. (80% chance)

25 Shinedust (100% chance)

1 Shop Token (60.4% chance)

Advanced+

Battle tasks:

Win this battle using a deck where all the Pokemon cards are of one, two, and/or three diamond rarity - 5 Wonder Hourglass

Win this battle by turn 12 - 15 Pack Hourglass

Win this battle without your opponent getting any points - 6 Wonder Hourglass

Win 10 or more battles - 6 Wonder Hourglass

Win 20 or more battles - 7 Wonder Hourglass

First-time rewards:

15 Pack Hourglass

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7.

1 Shop Token

25 XP

Chance rewards:

1 Promo Pack A Series Vol. 7. (100% chance)

25 Shinedust (100% chance)

1 Shop Token (75.5% chance)

Best decks to counter Rayquaza ex Drop event in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Full art Rayquaza ex card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via TPC)

Lighting-type decks will give you the best results when grinding the Pokemon TCG Pocket Rayquaza ex Drop event.

Some of the best options are:

This concludes our brief guide on the Pokemon TCGP Rayquaza ex Drop event.

