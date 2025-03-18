Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.4 Assault Break Part 2: Winners and losers

The latest update for Pokemon Unite (Version 1.18.1.4), titled Assault Break Part 2, is set to launch on March 19, 2025, at 07:00 UTC. This patch introduces several balance changes aimed at refining the competitive experience. Various Pokemon have received buffs to enhance their viability, while others have been slightly nerfed to maintain a fair and balanced battlefield.

While some of these changes focus on improving underperforming Pokemon, others aim to tone down abilities that were proving too dominant. From Speedsters to Supporters, this patch affects multiple roles across the game. Below, we have broken down the winners and losers of this update based on the changes implemented.

Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.4 Assault Break Part 2 winners

Winners of the latest patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Gyarados: Gyarados has received notable buffs to improve its survivability and engagement potential. The shield provided by Bounce has been increased by 30%, making it more reliable when executing an initiation. Additionally, its Unite Move, Dragon Current’s movement speed boost has been enhanced, making it easier for Gyarados to close the distance and secure successful hits. These changes should make the all-rounder more threatening in battle.

2) Leafeon: Leafeon's changes continue to highlight its Speedster status. It has gained Defense Penetration, making it more damaging against tanky foes. Also, the return damage of Razor Leaf has been boosted by 10%, increasing its overall attack capabilities. Additionally, Leaf Blade's movement speed lowering effect has also been enhanced from 30% to 40%, allowing it to chase escaping enemies more effectively.

3) Zeraora: To make up for its lower win rate, Zeraora has been buffed with an increase in attack speed, from 0% to 7.7% (Lv.1–15). This enables smoother basic attacks, particularly when chaining them after Spark or Volt Switch. Additionally, Wild Charge, a high-risk move, now has a shorter cooldown of 9 seconds to 8 seconds, making it a more feasible offensive choice.

4) Pikachu: Pikachu has received some much-needed durability upgrades. Its Defense now goes from 35-175 to 35-240 (Lv.1–15), and its Special Defense now goes from 27-135 to 27-200 (Lv.1–15). Volt Tackle's speed boost upon landing has also been upgraded, beginning at 60% and smoothly reducing by 10% every 0.5 seconds, with a minimum of 30%. Pikachu is now able to withstand and perform better in close combat situations.

5) Comfey: This underrated support Pokemon’s Sweet Kiss ability has been enhanced. The shield amount granted when attached to an ally has been increased by 20%, providing additional sustain. Sweet Kiss+ now offers a greater movement speed boost, increasing from 30% to 40%, further improving Comfey’s ability to reposition and assist teammates effectively.

6) Greninja: Greninja’s survivability has been improved by increasing its HP from 3000-5152 to 3000-5420 (Lv.1–15). However, to balance its sustain, the healing effect from Water Shuriken has been reduced by 25%. This nerf has been compensated by increasing Double Team’s copy damage by 8%, making Greninja’s maneuvers more impactful in battle.

Pokemon Unite v1.18.1.4 Assault Break Part 2 losers

Losers of the latest patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Suicune: Suicune's crowd control has been reduced. Whirlpool's cooldown has been raised from 6.5 seconds to 7.5 seconds, and Ice Beam's move recovery cooldown has been raised from 5 seconds to 6 seconds. These changes lower the rate of Suicune's interrupting freezing moves, so it can't take over battles as easily.

2) Aegislash: Aegislash's Wide Guard has been nerfed, with its shield value decreased by 15%. This change makes it more crucial to time Wide Guard well, as it will no longer be able to take as much damage as before.

3) Psyduck: Psyduck's crowd control potential has been lessened by making its hindrance moves more time-consuming. Surf now takes longer to use, from 6 seconds to 7 seconds, and Bubble Beam now has a longer cooldown from 6 seconds to 6.5 seconds. These adjustments make it harder for Psyduck to string together back-to-back disruptive effects during battle.

This patch brings profound balance shifts to Pokemon Unite, disrupting and balancing the competitive scene. While Pokemon such as Gyarados, Leafeon, and Pikachu have received considerable upgrades, some like Suicune and Psyduck have had their dominance scaled down.

These improvements seek to balance the gameplay experience so that no Pokemon becomes oppressively powerful in fights. With these updates in effect, players will have to adjust their strategies accordingly as the Assault Break Part 2 goes on.

