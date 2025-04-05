Stunning Styles Field and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles provides free Field and Timed Research questlines for trainers to complete. Rewards include several pocket monster encounters, XP, and Stardust. The event also has a paid Timed Research questline that has East Sea and West Sea Shellos encounters as rewards.

Stunning Styles began in Pokemon on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Apart from these questlines, trainers can participate in the free A Striking Shadow Special Research that provides a Marshadow encounter.

How to complete Stunning Styles Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Free Stunning Styles Timed Research

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Win 3 raids - Espurr encounter

Evolve 5 Pokemon - Clamperl encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - 3000 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 3000 XP

Rewards: Morpeko encounter, 1500x Stardust, 10x Kubfu Candy

Paid Stunning Styles Timed Research (US$2.00)

The tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

Explore 1 km - Espurr encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1x Lucky Egg

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - East Sea Shellos encounter

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

Step 2 of 2

Explore 1 km - Espurr encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1x Star Piece

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - West Sea Shellos encounter

Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP

How to complete Stunning Styles Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Snorunt encounter [shiny variant available] or Lechonk encounter [shiny variant available]

- Snorunt encounter [shiny variant available] or Lechonk encounter [shiny variant available] Win a raid - Morpeko encounter [shiny variant available]

- Morpeko encounter [shiny variant available] Evolve a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter [shiny variant available]

- Clamperl encounter [shiny variant available] Power up Pokemon 5 times - Litleo encounter [shiny variant available]

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

