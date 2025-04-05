Stunning Styles Field and Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Stunning Styles provides free Field and Timed Research questlines for trainers to complete. Rewards include several pocket monster encounters, XP, and Stardust. The event also has a paid Timed Research questline that has East Sea and West Sea Shellos encounters as rewards.
Stunning Styles began in Pokemon on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, April 7, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Apart from these questlines, trainers can participate in the free A Striking Shadow Special Research that provides a Marshadow encounter.
How to complete Stunning Styles Timed Research in Pokemon GO
Free Stunning Styles Timed Research
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 1
- Win 3 raids - Espurr encounter
- Evolve 5 Pokemon - Clamperl encounter
- Catch 30 Pokemon - 3000 XP
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 3000 XP
- Rewards: Morpeko encounter, 1500x Stardust, 10x Kubfu Candy
Paid Stunning Styles Timed Research (US$2.00)
The tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 2
- Explore 1 km - Espurr encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1x Lucky Egg
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - East Sea Shellos encounter
- Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP
Step 2 of 2
- Explore 1 km - Espurr encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 1x Star Piece
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms - West Sea Shellos encounter
- Rewards: 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1500x Stardust, 3000 XP
How to complete Stunning Styles Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Snorunt encounter [shiny variant available] or Lechonk encounter [shiny variant available]
- Win a raid - Morpeko encounter [shiny variant available]
- Evolve a Pokemon - Clamperl encounter [shiny variant available]
- Power up Pokemon 5 times - Litleo encounter [shiny variant available]
