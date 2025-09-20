Top Dragon-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (September 2025)

Dragon-type cards have always been a distinctive yet difficult category in the Pokemon TCG Pocket universe. They don't have a direct "Dragon Energy" favoring them, in contrast to other types, so players are made to use a combination of other energy types (usually two or three other type energy) to trigger their attacks.

Compared to Dragons, other types function well with a single energy source, this makes them more difficult to build around. On the plus side though, Dragon-types don't have any type weaknesses, which gives them a defensive edge.

Some Dragon Pokemon have made a name for themselves in the meta despite their small available pool and restrictions on deck building. Below, we will take a look at the strongest Dragon-type cards currently available in Pokemon TCG Pocket and what makes them stand out.

Top Pokemon TCG Pocket Dragon-type cards in September 2025

5) Drampa (Eevee Grove)

Drampa from the Eevee Grove set as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 100

100 Evolution: Basic

Basic Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Effect: Does 70 damage, with a chance to Paralyze if you win a coin flip.

Does 70 damage, with a chance to Paralyze if you win a coin flip. Attack Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

2 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Compared to counterpart from Celestial Guardians, this Drampa is a consistent early to mid game staller that buys you time while you set your bench up. The 70 damage alone is respectable, but the chance to lock your opponent’s active Pokemon with Paralysis can disrupt their strategy significantly.

What makes Drampa especially flexible is its reliance on Colorless Energy, making it adaptable in almost any deck type without touching your energy balance.

4) Druddigon (Mythical Island)

Druddigon from the Mythical Island set as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 100

100 Evolution: Basic

Basic Ability: Rough Skin - Whenever this Pokemon takes damage from an attack, the attacker is hit with 20 damage.

Rough Skin - Whenever this Pokemon takes damage from an attack, the attacker is hit with 20 damage. Attack 1: Dragon Claw

Dragon Claw Effect: Does 90 damage

Does 90 damage Attack Cost: 1 Water, 1 Fire and 1 Colorless Energy

1 Water, 1 Fire and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless energy

A defensive core, Druddigon penalizes opponents who attack into it. Attackers are chipped away by its Rough Skin ability, which can deal up to 40 damage per hit when combined with tools like Rocky Helmet.

Druddigon's 90-damage attack offers strong offensive potential in addition to its defensive capabilities, making it adaptable to both Colorless decks and flexible builds like Jumpluff ex.

3) Garchomp (Space-Time Smackdown)

All varients of Garchomp from Space-Time Smackdown as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: Stage 2

Stage 2 Ability: Reckless Shearing - Discard one card from your hand to draw one.

Reckless Shearing - Discard one card from your hand to draw one. Attack: Dragon Claw

Dragon Claw Effect: Does 100 damage

Does 100 damage Attack Cost: 1 Water and 1 Fighting Energy

1 Water and 1 Fighting Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Garchomp is a more aggressive player that excels in the mid to late-game. Its Reckless Shearing feature keeps you moving forward as you cycle through your deck.

Dragon Claw is a good late-game pressure tool that deals a good 100 damage on its own, but when combined with Cynthia, it can deal 150.

2) Dragonite (Genetic Apex)

All Dragonite variants from the Genetic Apex set as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 160

160 Evolution: Stage 2

Stage 2 Attack: Draco Meteor

Draco Meteor Effect: Randomly hits one of your opponent’s Pokemon four times, each hit dealing 50 damage.

Randomly hits one of your opponent’s Pokemon four times, each hit dealing 50 damage. Attack Cost: 1 Water, 1 Lightning and 2 Colorless Energy

1 Water, 1 Lightning and 2 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 3 Colorless Energy

Dragonite from the Genetic Apex set has been a staple since launch, thanks to its ability to spread damage across the board. Its attack threatens both active and benched Pokemon, rendering opponents’ placement useless.

While its heavy energy requirements make it slower to set up, support cards like Manaphy, Pichu, Mantyke, and Elemental Switch can speed up the process.

Once it’s ready, Dragonite becomes a disruptive force that can chip away at strategies while dishing out consistent damage.

1) Dragonite ex (Eevee Grove)

All variants of Dragonite ex from Eevee Grove as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 180

180 Evolution: Stage 2

Stage 2 Attack: Giga Impact

Giga Impact Effect: Deals 180 damage, but prevents Dragonite ex from attacking on your next turn.

Deals 180 damage, but prevents Dragonite ex from attacking on your next turn. Attack Cost: 1 Water, 1 Lightning and 1 Colorless Energy

1 Water, 1 Lightning and 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

The most prevalent Dragon-type in TCG Pocket is Dragonite ex. It is a true powerhouse because of its enormous 180-damaging Giga Impact, which can one-shot almost every card in the game.

One way to get around the disadvantage of not being able to attack the next turn is to retreat, which resets the effect. This card can carry matches on its own when supported well by other cards.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Dragonite ex deck guide

Dragon-types may not be the easiest cards to integrate into a deck due to their demanding energy requirements and limited pool. However, the payoff for running them can be huge in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta.

