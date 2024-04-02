Unova Stones in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

In the expansive world of Pokemon GO, Unova Stones play a crucial role in the evolution of several Pokemon from the Unova region, a locale originally explored in the Pokemon Black and White video games.

Much like other special items such as the Sinnoh Stone or the Up-Grade, the Unova Stone is key for players looking to complete their Pokedex with these specific evolutionary forms.

This article provides a detailed guide on how to obtain Unova Stones, lists all the Pokemon evolutions it enables, and offers additional insights to enhance your Pokemon GO adventure.

How to get Unova Stones in Pokemon GO?

Field Research Breakthroughs in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Field Research Breakthroughs: Obtaining Unova Stones in Pokemon GO is primarily achievable through the completion of weekly Field Research Breakthroughs. By submitting seven Field Research Tasks across seven different days and claiming your stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough. Alongside the appearance of a special Pokemon, this breakthrough offers a slim possibility of rewarding you with an Unova Stone. Team GO Rocket Leaders: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders - Cliff, Sierra, or Arlo - offers a chance to earn Unova Stones. Engaging in these battles not only progresses the game's storyline but also provides an opportunity to acquire this coveted item. Maintaining a 7-Day PokeStop spin streak: Securing a special evolutionary item is a sure thing once you hit a 7-day streak of spinning at least one PokeStop or Gym Photo Disc each day. However, the item you receive is left to luck, meaning acquiring an Unova Stone through this method might require persistence over several weeks.

All evolutions possible using the Unova Stones in Pokemon GO

All creatures that need the Unova Stone to evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Several Pokemon from the Unova region require one Unova Stone each, along with a certain amount of candy, to evolve.

Here's a list of those evolutions:

Lampent to Chandelure (with 100 Candies)

(with 100 Candies) Pansear to Simisear (with 50 Candies)

(with 50 Candies) Pansage to Simisage (with 50 Candies)

(with 50 Candies) Panpour to Simipour (with 50 Candies)

(with 50 Candies) Eelektrik to Eelektross (with 100 Candies)

(with 100 Candies) Minccino to Cinccino (with 50 Candies)

(with 50 Candies) Munna to Musharna (with 50 Candies)

Additional tips and tricks

Prioritize Your Evolutions: Consider which Unova evolutions are most beneficial for your gameplay. Chandelure, for example, is a potent choice for both raids and Gym battles due to its high attack stat.

Consider which Unova evolutions are most beneficial for your gameplay. Chandelure, for example, is a potent choice for both raids and Gym battles due to its high attack stat. Save Your Candies: Remember, evolving Pokemon with a Unova Stone also requires candies. Participate in events, use Pinap Berries, and engage in raids to stock up on these necessary resources.

Remember, evolving Pokemon with a Unova Stone also requires candies. Participate in events, use Pinap Berries, and engage in raids to stock up on these necessary resources. Stay Engaged with Events: Niantic's Pokemon GO events often focus on specific regions or types of Pokemon, including those from Unova. These events can provide increased spawns, making it easier to gather candies and possibly offering more chances to get Unova Stones.

Niantic's Pokemon GO events often focus on specific regions or types of Pokemon, including those from Unova. These events can provide increased spawns, making it easier to gather candies and possibly offering more chances to get Unova Stones. Trade Wisely: Trading Pokemon not only helps complete your Pokedex but can also give you a chance to receive Pokemon with better IVs or those you haven't caught yet. However, remember that traded Pokemon cannot be traded again.

How to use a Unova Stone in Pokemon GO?

Chandelure in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After securing a Unova Stone in your collection, the process of using it is straightforward. Navigate to your Pokemon Storage to get started. This area displays all the Pokemon you've captured. Here, you can either scroll to find the specific Pokemon you wish to evolve or use the search bar for a quick find by typing in its name.

Once you've located your desired Pokemon, select it. Provided you have the necessary Candies for the evolution, the Unova Stone will be utilized automatically to evolve your Pokemon.