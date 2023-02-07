What did Shannon Sharpe say about Ja Morant? Internet responds with memes in wake of analyst's savage diss

Shannon Sharpe might not be finished with Ja Morant after dissing the Memphis Grizzlies superstar on Undisputed. Sharpe called out Morant for a recent incident involving his entourage against the Indiana Pacers, which the internet turned into a memefest.

On the latest episode of Sharpe's show on Fox Sports, the NFL legend went at Morant for what happened between his entourage and the Pacers. The NBA probed the incident that happened more than a week ago.

According to CNN, it led to Morant's best friend, Davonte Pack, receiving a one-year ban from the FedEx Forum.

"I wish Ja would realize he's not a thug," Sharpe said. "Ja is a really good basketball player. Ja did everything he could to lift himself and his family out of this environment and to get away from this. And for some reason, he wants to surround himself with these types of people. Why? Bro, you not hard. That's not your life. People that in that life would give anything to be in your life."

Most fans online agreed with Sharpe's take on Morant and his entourage problems. They turned into a memefest, and here are some of the best reactions:

Poorhouz @Poorhouz @undisputed @ShannonSharpe I knew it was something about Ja.... He's a phony....Trying to play the GANGSTA role is the new thing for African Americans who get RICH off sports... Hmmmmmmm COWARDZZZZ @undisputed @ShannonSharpe I knew it was something about Ja.... He's a phony....Trying to play the GANGSTA role is the new thing for African Americans who get RICH off sports... Hmmmmmmm COWARDZZZZ https://t.co/ERUDQTwaIJ

TiaraOnTop @TiaraOnTop2 @undisputed @ShannonSharpe To much of this and nothing to show for it @undisputed @ShannonSharpe To much of this and nothing to show for it https://t.co/FYEByRGtda

Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies' attitude has been under scrutiny in the last few months. Their confidence might be through the roof, but it comes off as arrogance to many, considering they have not accomplished anything significant.

It should also be noted that Morant is being sued for allegedly attacking a minor last July at his residence in Eads, Tennessee. According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed in September following an altercation.

Shannon Sharpe got into it with Ja Morant's father, Memphis Grizzlies during LA Lakers game

Shannon Sharpe with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant

Things got a little bit out of hand during the LA Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies a few weeks ago. Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with several Grizzlies players and Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant.

As the first half concluded, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was seen talking trash with Sharpe. Several Grizzlies players, including Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke approached the legendary tight end. Coaches and officials had to restrain everyone before things got out of hand.

At the start of the second half, Sharpe and the elder Morant seemed to have patched things up. It ended up being a very good night for Sharpe, as the Lakers prevailed over the Grizzlies with a 122-121 win.

While the beef was quickly squashed, it will be interesting to see if Sharpe will be in attendance when the Lakers and Grizzlies face each other again at Crypto.com Arena on March 7.

