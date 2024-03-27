PLS Donate - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

In PLS Donate, players can set up their stalls and put valuable stuff like gamepasses and accessories on display, and Robloxians interested in buying those items can pay for them inside the game, and the seller can receive payment in the form of Robux directly into their account. PLS Donate renovates the Roblox Metaverse as we know it and pushes its boundaries in a fun and different way.

The game devs over at PLS Donate's studios added a new quest and badge with the help of an update that corresponds to Roblox's new Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. This guide will explore in detail how to secure the sought-after badge and the key points to remember while embarking on this quest.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in PLS Donate

The Hunt Quest in PLS Donate (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the official The Hunt badge in PLS Donate, Robloxians must complete an easy quest. It entails players completing an intricate quest that features Carlos, who is an NPC found on the mainland, and then completing multiple smaller quests in return for the sought-after The Hunt badge.

The quest is by no means short, but it becomes fairly easy if you happen to be a perfectionist or simply have a knack for collecting things.

The Hunt Badge in PLS Donate (Image via Roblox)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on easily completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in PLS Donate:

Launch PLS Donate and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, find Carlos, the NPC on the mainland, and interact with him to learn more about his life and the quest.

Now, go to the Nuke Bunker situated in the middle of the ocean and complete 6 intricate puzzles that have a Matrix-style theme to them. In the puzzle, you must simply make sure that every square-shaped core is powered on, and to do that, you must join pipes in a connecting manner.

Once you've completed all the puzzles, you must go down the mine and, well, mine for a total of 5,000 diamonds, which is the amount that is to be donated to Carlos, the NPC.

After you've collected 5,000 diamonds, visit Carlos and interact with him again. The diamonds will now be automatically deducted from your account. You will be awarded the official The Hunt badge, which will be added to your Roblox profile.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's highly anticipated metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, has finally arrived, bringing many free rewards waiting to be collected from the Infinite Vault. This event has been in development for a while and was teased by the developers, so the community is excited about it, mainly due to the non-pay-to-win experience and the rewards it offers.

Players must select from a collection of over 60 titles, enter them, and complete various quests to earn badges that can be redeemed for multiple rewards in The Hunt: First Edition Hub Roblox experience. While completing quests across all games can be a difficult task, players are excited and eager to experience the thrill of The Hunt.

FAQs on The Hunt event in PLS Donate

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How do you claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items desired by every Robloxian.

