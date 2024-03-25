Military Tycoon - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Military Tycoon is offering a special mission as a part of Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition, a global collaborative event to bring communities together. Giving a badge upon completion, The Hunt for this military-focused Roblox experience is a simple one. You can purchase unique in-game items using this badge.

Players are required to collect all 20 special crates, which stand out with The Hunt’s distinctive blue aura. These crates are scattered across the map in random locations, requiring you to scour every nook and cranny for them. It can take up to 15 minutes to finish this mission, making it somewhat lengthy.

This guide outlines how to receive this badge with ease while providing answers to a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in Military Tycoon by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Military Tycoon hunt

In-game mission description for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt triggers automatically in this experience if the game is launched during the event. More information on the event can be found via the dedicated button on the right or by approaching the NPC in your home base.

How to get The Hunt badge in Military Tycoon

Unique item for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The game includes two crates for The Hunt in the area you spawn in, which can be spotted easily with their distinct blue aura. Upon collecting the crate, a mission tracker will show your progress with the mission.

Exploration is intrinsic to the process of getting this badge for The Hunt. You must keep an eye for the blue glow that surrounds these crates and collect them while fending off opponents. Newcomers may struggle with this, which makes it wise to collect free weapons from the home base before leaving the safe zone.

Collecting a crate for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Use the following instructions to receive The Hunt badge in this Roblox experience:

Start the game through the Roblox Game client or by using the associated portal in The Hunt experience.

Upon loading into the map, walk to a crate marked “The Hunt” and pick it up using the interact button.

Continue exploring the map for all 20 crates, which will also unlock a special item at your home base.

The moment you collect all 20 crates, the mission will end, and the badge will be awarded to you. This badge, titled “Completed The Hunt,” is available to be viewed and used in The Hunt experience.

FAQs on Military Tycoon

Can I repeat the Military Tycoon hunt mission?

No, The Hunt mission for this Roblox experience can only be done once.

What can I get for using The Hunt badge?

You can receive accessories, clothing articles, UGCs, and more for exchanging The Hunt badges.

When does The Hunt end?

The Hunt ends on March 29, 2024.

How difficult is it to receive the “Completed The Hunt” badge?

It is quite easy to obtain the “Completed The Hunt” badge since you only need to remain vigilant while searching the map for crates.

What is the completion time for The Hunt mission in Military Tycoon?

It can take more than 15 minutes to complete The Hunt mission in this Roblox experience, depending on crate spawn RNG.

