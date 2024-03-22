World Zero - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

World Zero is one of the experiences included in The Hunt: First Edition, a global collaboration between various Roblox experiences. Completing its mission gives you a unique badge that can be used to obtain unique freebies, making it a great incentive to try the game out.

You can finish this mission by collecting 35 special eggs that have a chance to drop when an enemy is defeated. Luckily, the drop rate for these eggs seems to be high, which means that you won’t have to grind for long if you’re speeding through The Hunt missions.

Here’s a quick guide on getting The Hunt badge in this Roblox experience, along with answers to a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in World Zero by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start World Zero hunt

In-game description for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in World Zero can be started the moment you load into the game. Close to the spawn point is a purple egg marked “The Hunt: First Edition,” which tracks your progress in the mission. Simply begin killing enemy mobs and collecting eggs to start The Hunt.

Also read: Reaching the max level in World Zero

How to get The Hunt badge in World Zero

Collecting special eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

This experience rewards you with The Hunt badge once you collect 35 of these special eggs dropped by enemies. Every enemy has a chance to drop them, so you can collect them in the overworld or by picking a dungeon and clearing them floor by floor.

The best way to collect these eggs is to pick a low-level dungeon and clear them, as every enemy will attack you without needing to approach them individually. Any build can perform this task well, with ranged options being the best choice. Arcane Mage characters are a good class for this mission.

Using Celestial Tower map for faster egg drops (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to clear The Hunt mission and receive the associated badge:

Start the game by launching it from the Roblox Game client or by stepping into the designated portal in The Hunt experience.

For newcomers, pick a starter class with good ranged options, such as Arcane Mage.

Once you load into the game world, begin killing enemies like boarwolves and snakes for a chance to obtain The Hunt eggs.

Alternatively, choose a game map from the Quest menu to clear wave after wave of enemies and collect eggs in bulk. A low-level dungeon like Celestial Tower is perfect for this.

Collect 35 eggs to finish the mission.

Upon completion, the game will reward you with a “Badge Awarded!” message, and the associated badge will be added to your The Hunt account. It can be viewed and exchanged at your leisure in the main event experience.

Also read: The latest World Zero codes

FAQs on World Zero hunt

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt will last until March 29, 2024.

What rewards are available for redemption in The Hunt?

The badges received in The Hunt can be exchanged for unique clothing items, accessories, UGCs, and more.

Is it difficult to complete The Hunt mission in World Zero?

No, completing the mission for The Hunt is fairly straightforward and can be done by killing enemies in the starting area.

Are The Hunt missions repeatable?

No, once The Hunt is finished, it cannot be repeated.

Does it take long to complete The Hunt?

No, it takes up to 10 minutes to finish the mission associated with The Hunt.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes