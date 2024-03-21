Deadly Decisions - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Deadly Decisions is a part of Roblox’s The Hunt event, a collaboration between various experiences to bring the community together. As a part of this event, the game offers a special mission, and completing it rewards you with a unique badge called “The Hunter becomes the Hunted.”

This mission requires you to answer a series of Roblox-related questions, which can be difficult to answer without a guide. These are chosen randomly from a pool, with their order shuffled. Answer every question correctly, and the badge is yours.

We’ve compiled a list of all the possible questions in The Hunt in Deadly Decisions. Follow this guide to complete the mission and receive the unique badge.

You can join The Hunt in Deadly Decisions by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Deadly Decisions hunt

In-game explanation of The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in this experience can be started when most players vote to choose “The Hunt” category. The chances of this category appearing in the voting pool are also limited to 50%, which can become frustrating if you happen to incorrectly answer the questions.

How to get The Hunt badge in Deadly Decisions

Voting for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

If you know the answer to every question in this hunt, getting the associated badge is quite easy. Upon answering every question, the badge will be awarded to you and will be viewable in The Hunt experience.

This mission can be a little luck-reliant to complete, particularly without a guide, since it has a percentage-based chance of appearing in the game. If none of the three question categories happen to include The Hunt, you will be stuck waiting for the round to complete before getting another attempt.

In addition to questions, the experience also has minigames, which pit players against each other. These minigames include

Sword Fight

Floor Is Lava

Find The Color

Guess The Flag

Answering a question in The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to follow to obtain the coveted badge for The Hunt in this Roblox experience:

Launch Deadly Decisions through the Roblox Player app or from The Hunt hub.

If it shows up on the list, vote for The Hunt during the category voting phase. The majority pick wins, so you may have to try again if other players choose otherwise.

Answer each question correctly by moving to the designated space.

Once you complete all questions, you will see a “Badge Awarded!” message on the screen, marking the completion of the mission.

Here are all the possible questions that may show up for The Hunt, along with their answers.

Q: What is the name of the Roblox event that features game developers and creators?

A: RDC.

Q: What programming language do Roblox developers use?

A: LuaU

Q: Which egg cannon was used by Roblox admins to launch eggs in the Roblox Easter Egg Hunt event?

A: Egg Cannon 9000

Q: When were guests removed?

A: 2017

Q: What type of virtual events has Roblox hosted?

A: Concerts and Award Shows.

Q: The 2019 Egg Hunt (Scrambled in Time) was themed around what?

A: Marvel Studios (Endgame)

Q: Which one was a real membership type?

A: Outrageous Builders Club.

FAQs on Deadly Decisions hunt

When will the Deadly Decisions hunt end?

The Deadly Decisions hunt will end on March 29, 2024.

How long does it take to receive the “The Hunter becomes the Hunted” badge?

This badge can be obtained within 10-15 minutes of starting the experience, depending on the voting category RNG.

Can I receive multiple badges for doing the Hunt mission multiple times?

No, the associated badges can only be received once per game by any player.

What can I use the “The Hunter becomes the Hunted” badge for?

“The Hunter becomes the Hunted” badge can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Is it difficult to get the “The Hunter becomes the Hunted” badge?”

No, getting the “The Hunter becomes the Hunted” badge is fairly simple.

