Treasure Hunt Simulator- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Treasure Hunt Simulator (THS) rewards players with a unique badge for interacting and completing its special mission for The Hunt: First Edition event. With a straightforward objective, THS gives players a quick tour of its gameplay mechanics while allowing them to progress their badge collection for The Hunt.

The special mission for THS involves finding three treasure chests hidden at varying depths in the game's main area. These chests can be found quickly, especially if you have other players's help. This makes the badge a quick pick-up, benefiting those on a badge-hunting spree across experiences.

Here’s how you can find these chests for The Hunt in THS, along with answers to a few common questions for the event.

You can join The Hunt in THS by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Treasure Hunt Simulator hunt

Introduction to The Hunt in THS (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt begins when you load into THS, with a pop-up informing you of the event. More details of the event and the different chest types can be viewed by stepping into the corona next to the spawn point. After this, you are free to begin your search for The Hunt’s buried treasure.

Description of The Hunt from the official THS Roblox page:

"THE HUNT is on! Discover 3 new Treasure Chests! Ruby Chest buried just beneath the surface, Diamond Chest further down, and Amethyst Chest in the furthest depths. Collect them all to receive your reward!"

How to get The Hunt badge in Treasure Hunt Simulator

The three chests for The Hunt Trio badge (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining The Hunt badge in THS is a simple matter of digging. It sounds simple enough, but the trouble is that the beginner’s bucket has an extremely low capacity of 10. The deepest treasure chest is at the block depth of 300, and around this depth, each block takes up 50 units of bucket space before it can be removed.

An easy way to work around this is to use codes to gain better equipment. This will allow you to circumvent the low capacity threshold of the starter bucket and avoid spending hours removing hundreds of blocks with it.

Getting the Amethyst Chest for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how to get “The Hunt Trio” badge in THS:

Launch THS through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the designated portal in The Hunt.

Interact with The Hunt button on the right side of the screen chest depth reference. The block depth for the Ruby, Diamond, and Amethyst chests are five, 100, and 300, respectively.

Use your gear to begin removing sand in the designated area until you reach each of the aforementioned chests.

Click and hold the left mouse button to open them before digging further. Open all three chests to complete the mission.

After the mission is completed, the game shows a “Badge Awarded!” message on the right side of the screen. This indicates that the “The Hunt Trio” badge has been added to your account and will be reflected in The Hunt: First Edition experience.

Also read: The latest Treasure Hunt Simulator codes

FAQs on Treasure Hunt Simulator hunt

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt lasts until March 29, 2024.

What can The Hunt Trio badge be used for?

The Hunt Trio badge can be used to obtain exclusive clothing, UGCs, accessories, and more.

Is it difficult to obtain The Hunt Trio badge in Treasure Hunt Simulator?

No, getting The Hunt Trio badge is quite straightforward, making it one of the more convenient badges to get in the global Roblox event.

Is The Hunt mission for Treasure Hunt Simulator repeatable?

No, The Hunt mission is limited to once per player, making the Treasure Hunt Simulator mission unrepeatable.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes