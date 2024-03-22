Drive World- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Drive World offers an easy way to secure a badge as a part of Roblox’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. The badge, simply titled “DRIVE WORLD x THE HUNT: First Edition,” can be used to obtain clothing, UGCs, accessories, and more. This makes it a great incentive for new players to try the racing game out.

As a part of its special mission for The Hunt, the game has players assemble a car by collecting 30 parts from a scrapyard. It can be a little lengthy, considering the number of steps involved in fetching said parts, but it does not present much of a challenge at all. Newcomers will have an easy time finishing this mission.

Follow this guide to learn how to begin The Hunt mission in this racing experience and understand how to get the coveted badge.

You can join The Hunt in Drive World by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Drive World hunt

The Hunt stage (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt can be started by interacting with the stage close to the player’s spawn point. Simply drive to the stage to initiate the event, after which you can follow the on-screen instructions to complete the mission.

The following description of The Hunt is from the official Drive World Roblox page:

"Participate in The Hunt: First Edition to earn the badge, car, and a cool wrap!"

How to get The Hunt badge in Drive World

Getting the trailer for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt mission in this Roblox experience involves repeated drives to and from a distant scrapyard, which is what makes it long. Moreover, the game spawns the trailer quite far away as well, which is required to collect parts for the final stretch of the mission.

Also Check: Latest Codes for Drive World

Overall, The Hunt takes about 10-15 minutes to complete, depending on how quickly you can complete this series of drives. There is no fail state in this mission, so you can drive quite recklessly and run into as many things as you desire. The trailer won’t detach easily, and your car can take no damage upon collision.

Collecting parts for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can receive the “DRIVE WORLD x THE HUNT: First Edition” badge and add it to your collection for the event:

Start the game using the Roblox Game client or by walking through the associated portal in The Hunt experience.

Approach the stage close to the spawn point to initiate the mission.

Follow the on-screen arrow to find the trailer. It is a lengthy drive, so feel free to use the boost by pressing the Shift key on your keyboard.

Bring the trailer back to the stage and park it in the area marked green.

Follow the on-screen arrow to reach the junkyard.

Smash through the items in the junkyard to collect parts for your new car and return to the stage.

Your trailer has a capacity of eight, while the number of parts needed is 30. Repeat the previous step three more times to finish collecting the parts and end the mission.

Once you have collected all 30 parts, you will have assembled your new car, and the game will reward you with a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right corner of the screen. The badge is ready to be exchanged for items in The Hunt experience.

FAQs on Drive World hunt

How long does The Hunt last?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will last until March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badge for?

The Hunt badge can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

Can I receive more than one badge for doing a single The Hunt mission multiple times?

No, the missions for The Hunt can only be activated once, limiting the badge to one per player.

How difficult is it to obtain the “DRIVE WORLD x THE HUNT: First Edition” badge?

Completing the mission associated with The Hunt badge is quite simple, only requiring a basic familiarity with video game vehicles from the player.

Does it take long to receive the Drive World Hunt badge?

With a completion time of 10-15 minutes, Drive World can be a lengthy hunt to complete.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes