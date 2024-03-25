Spongebob Simulator- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Spongebob Simulator is among the various experiences featured in Roblox’s global collaborative event, The Hunt: First Edition. As a part of this event, the game includes a special mission that rewards you with a badge titled "The Hunt Badge," which can be exchanged in The Hunt for unique items and UGCs.

The special mission for this hunt involves completing three missions, each requiring you to break a different object in their respective areas. With three areas and 180 objects to be broken, this mission is one of the lengthier ones in the event.

Refer to this guide to learn how to obtain the “The Hunt” Badge in this game and get the answers to a few common queries.

You can join The Hunt in Spongebob Simulator by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Spongebob Simulator hunt

The Hunt mission list (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in Spongebob Simulator can be started once you unlock the first area. This requires you to have access to all three areas, which can be unlocked using in-game money. Each area requires a different amount of clams to unlock, which can make the grind even longer for newcomers.

You can begin The Hunt by clicking on the respective area’s green Unlock button and gaining access to the breakable objects.

How to get The Hunt badge in Spongebob Simulator

Destroying Doubloon Piles for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Getting access to each area is what makes the grind for The Hunt Badge so lengthy. Areas 1, 2, and 3 require 3,000, 12,000, and 100,000 clams to unlock, respectively. For someone starting from scratch, it will take just over five minutes to start working towards the first of three objectives of this hunt.

The most important aspect of unlocking these areas is your team of pets. These dramatically improve the speed of breaking the targeted object, making it imperative to have the best ones. Consider allocating some of your funds towards unlocking pets to make the grind easier.

Mission tracker for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to follow to get The Hunt Badge in this Spongebob-inspired Roblox experience:

Launch Spongebob Simulator through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the corresponding portal in The Hunt experience.

Use the beginner area to collect 3,000 clams and unlock Area 1.

As a part of the first objective, destroy 55 chests in Area 1.

Click the Claim button in The Hunt menu to mark its completion.

Unlock Area 2 after collecting 12,000 clams.

Destroy 100 Doubloon piles for your second objective.

Open The Hunt menu and click Claim to mark its completion.

Use 100,000 clams to unlock Area 3.

Destroy 25 Drills to complete the third and final objective.

Click the green Claim button to complete the mission.

Upon completing these steps, you will see a Badge Awarded! message at the bottom right corner of the screen. The badge can be viewed and used in The Hunt: First Edition for exclusive in-game items and accessories.

FAQs on Spongebob Simulator

Does it take long to receive the ‘“The Hunt” Badge’?

The Hunt Badge can be obtained within 30 minutes of starting the experience, making it a lengthy grind.

Can The Hunt badges be farmed?

No, The Hunt badges can only be received once per game by any player.

Is it difficult to get the ‘“The Hunt” Badge’?

No, getting The Hunt Badge is straightforward and has no complex steps to follow.

What can I use the The Hunt badges for?

Exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more can be obtained by exchanging badges during The Hunt.

When will The Hunt: First Edition end?

The Hunt: First Edition will end on the 29th of March, 2024.

