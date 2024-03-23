Swordburst 3 - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Swordburst 3 is one of the experiences featured in Roblox’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. Offering a badge as a part of this event, the game gives new players a quick tour of its gameplay mechanics. This badge can be used in The Hunt for exclusive items and UGCs, making it an enticing reward.

Its mission for The Hunt is fairly straightforward: defeat enemy mobs and collect the eggs they drop. Upon collecting 25 eggs, the mission will be completed, and the player will be awarded the badge. But there's a small catch: the drop rate. Being RNG-based, the mission can take up to 15 minutes to complete.

This guide walks you through The Hunt mission in the fantasy RPG experience, helping you get the associated badge with ease.

You can join The Hunt in Swordburst 3 by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Swordburst 3 hunt

In-game explanation for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in Swordburst 3 doesn't need to be triggered manually. Rather, it activates automatically the moment you load into the game. You can get more information on the mission by clicking the icon marked “The Hunt” at the bottom-right corner of the screen, which explains the event and its objective in detail.

How to get The Hunt badge in Swordburst 3

Facing off against an enemy for Cyber Eggs (Image via Roblox)

Getting The Hunt badge in Swordburst 3 is fairly simple in concept, with the only hurdle being the drop rate of the eggs. It takes a Level 1 character around 10 seconds to defeat the most basic enemy, which only reduces the more they level up. So, stay in the starting area to farm these eggs with ease.

Each enemy has a chance to drop a Cyber Egg, the item required to complete the mission. In total, you need 25 of these eggs, which can take a while, depending on your luck with the enemy drops.

Cyber Eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to secure The Hunt badge in this fantasy RPG experience:

Launch Swordburst 3 via the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the associated portal in The Hunt: First Edition.

After you load into the game world, begin killing the basic enemies called “Razor Boar.” These enemies will be at Level 1, and their attacks will be heavily telegraphed, making it easy to defeat them without losing much health.

If the enemy drops one, collect the Cyber Egg by pressing the Interact button when standing next to it. Typically, the Interact button is bound to the E key on your keyboard.

Collect 25 Cyber Eggs to finish the mission.

Once you complete the Cyber Egg hunt, The Hunt mission will be marked complete, for which you will be awarded a badge that can be viewed in The Hunt: First Edition, allowing you to exchange it for goodies.

Also read: A list of all Roblox Promo Codes

FAQs on Swordburst 3

Does it take long to receive The Hunt badge for Swordburst 3?

The time taken to complete The Hunt can vary based on RNG, but it typically takes 10-15 minutes, making it a relatively short mission.

What is The Hunt badge used for?

The Hunt badge can be exchanged for exclusive UGCs, accessories, clothing items, and more.

How difficult is it to obtain The Hunt badge for Swordburst 3?

Completing the mission associated with The Hunt badge is relatively easy, provided the player doesn't approach high-level enemies while grinding for eggs.

Can I do The Hunt mission multiple times?

No, The Hunt missions can only be done once, thus limiting the badge to one per player.

When does The Hunt end?

The Hunt ends on March 29, 2024, having lasted for 15 days in total.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes