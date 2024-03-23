The Mimic - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

As a part of Roblox’s The Hunt: First Edition, The Mimic gives new players a glance at its unique horror setting and mechanics. With a badge up for grabs, the game provides them with a great incentive for interacting with its event-exclusive content. This badge can be exchanged for UGCs, accessories, clothing, and more.

In stark contrast to other Roblox experiences, this horror game allows players to simply purchase the badge from its dedicated The Hunt shop. Of course, there’s a catch here: collecting enough gold to buy the token is a lengthy process, taking anywhere between 25-30 minutes to complete.

Here’s a complete guide to getting The Hunt badge in the acclaimed horror experience by completing the associated mission.

You can join The Hunt in The Mimic by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start The Mimic Hunt

In-game display for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Hunt in The Mimic by interacting with the dedicated display close to the spawn point. By holding the interact button next to the display, you will be teleported to the special map for the mission, where you must collect enough eggs to gather gold for the badge.

Here's the Roblox game’s description of The Hunt:

"The Hunt begins! Collect eggs until you can sell them in order to obtain the badge. Watch out as something else lurks within the forest."

How to get The Hunt badge in The Mimic

Collecting eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt badge in this experience is straightforward to get: collect the eggs scattered around the map and sell them for gold close to the spawn point of the special map. While it sounds simple enough, the difficulty is in the number of eggs you need to sell for the badge.

An egg can fetch between 2-12 gold in the shop, and you need 1,000 gold to buy the badge. This means that for an average egg value of six gold, you'll need to collect approximately 167 eggs to complete this mission. You can collect 15 eggs at a time, which entails frequent runbacks to the spawn point.

In total, you need to complete around 12 collection runs for the mission. Since each run takes roughly two minutes to complete, you will need at least 24 minutes to complete the mission. Of course, that is assuming you don’t die to the enemy lurking in the map.

Upon death, you will lose every egg in your inventory, effectively resetting the run. Fortunately, this doesn’t apply to the gold you’ve accrued thus far.

In-game shop for The Hunt badge (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can get The Hunt badge in the horror game and add it to your collection for the event:

Use the Roblox Player app or step into a portal in The Hunt to start The Mimic.

Interact with The Hunt display in the game’s hub world to load into the special map.

Begin collecting eggs that are spread across the map by holding the interact button when next to them.

Collect 15 eggs and rush back to the spawn point to sell them. Avoid the enemy on the map by listening to its distinct audio cue.

Repeat the previous step until you have enough gold to purchase the badge from the in-game shop.

Access The Market close to the spawn point and purchase the badge for 1,000 gold.

When you purchase the badge, the game shows a “Badge Awarded!” message at the bottom right corner of the screen. This indicates that your badge is ready to be viewed and used in The Hunt experience, giving you access to special items.

FAQs on The Mimic hunt

How long does The Hunt last?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and it will last until March 29, 2024.

What can I use The Hunt badge for?

The Hunt badge can be used to obtain exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

How difficult is it to obtain the “[THE HUNT] The Mimic” badge?

Completing the mission associated with The Hunt badge is quite simple, with no special prerequisites required from the player.

Is The Hunt mission for The Mimic repeatable?

No, the missions for The Hunt can only be activated once, limiting the badge to one per player.

How long does it take to receive The Hunt badge for The Mimic?

With a completion time of 24-30 minutes, The Mimic’s The Hunt badge can be a time-consuming hunt.

