Funky Friday- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Funky Friday is one of the games featured in Roblox’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. This event includes a myriad of games to bring various communities together. As a part of this collaboration, the Guitar Hero-inspired Roblox experience introduced a new mission for everyone to take part in. Upon completion, it rewards the player with a unique badge.

The objective of The Hunt mission is to complete four songs tied to the event. They can be viewed from the song list or through the button dedicated to The Hunt. Moreover, they are excellent for newcomers to understand what the game is all about, which may incentivize them to check it out after finishing the mission.

This guide includes an in-depth explanation of The Hunt 2024 badge for this rhythm game and answers a few common questions related to The Hunt: First Edition.

You can join The Hunt in Funky Friday by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Funky Friday hunt

In-game information about The Hunt: First Edition (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in this game can be started by approaching a vacant stage in the overworld and interacting with it. Doing so opens a Song Selector, where you can select the collection titled The Hunt to choose the first song and begin the mission.

How to get The Hunt 2024 badge in Funky Friday

The Hunt in the song selector (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt 2024 badge has the player complete four songs in the song selector in the collection of the same name. These songs are The Big Cheese, Cheese Rush (Anzo Remix), Project 03: The Hunt, and The Hunt (Remixed). The difficulty of these songs is fairly standard and can be completed with some effort.

Completing each of these songs gives you a unique reward. The game offers points for one song, a unique mic for two, a unique speaker set for three, and finally, the badge for finishing all four. Your progress can be tracked in The Hunt menu, which provides information on the songs you have completed and the rewards you have claimed.

Performing a song for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps to complete the mission to receive The Hunt 2024 badge in Funky Friday.

Launch Funky Friday through the Roblox Player app.

Approach a vacant stage and interact with it using the E button on your keyboard.

Choose The Hunt from the list of collections.

from the list of collections. Pick one of the four songs and press Start to begin performing.

Time your button presses to the input indicators as a part of your performance.

Do the same for all four songs to finish the mission.

Once all four songs have been completed, the game will add The Hunt 2024 to your badge collection. You can view and use it freely in The Hunt: First Edition experience.

FAQs on Funky Friday hunt

How difficult is it to receive the “The Hunt 2024” badge?

Getting the “The Hunt 2024” badge can take some time, as the player must become somewhat accustomed to the game’s control schemes.

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt: First Edition lasts for 15 days and will end on March 29, 2024.

What can The Hunt 2024 badge be used for?

The Hunt 2024 badge can be used to obtain UGCs and in-game items, such as cosmetics and accessories.

Is the Funky Friday hunt repeatable?

No, The Hunt missions cannot be repeated, limiting each game's badge to one per player.

What is the completion time for The Hunt mission in Funky Friday?

It can take up to 20 minutes to complete The Hunt mission in this Roblox experience, depending on how well you perform each song.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes