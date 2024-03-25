Sonic Speed Simulator- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Sonic Speed Simulator is a great way for players to collect The Hunt badges. This badge, titled “Completed The Hunt,” can be exchanged in the event’s dedicated experience for UGCs and items like clothing and accessories. Here, The Hunt requires you to collect 100 Time Shards in the event's special map, which is littered with rings and other in-game currencies. For regular players, this can be a boon, as they can simultaneously collect multiple resources.

This guide offers a complete walkthrough of The Hunt badge in this Sonic-inspired Roblox experience, along with answers to a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in Sonic Speed Simulator by launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Sonic Speed Simulator hunt

The portal for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

You can start The Hunt the moment you load into the game by walking into the special portal located close to the spawn point. This allows you to begin it almost immediately.

This Roblox game's description includes a brief explanation of The Hunt: First Edition:

"THE HUNT: Collect Time Shards in Eggman's Base to unlock the badge!"

How to get The Hunt badge in Sonic Speed Simulator

In-game The Hunt mission information (Image via Roblox)

Getting The Hunt badge in Sonic Speed Simulator is simple, albeit a little lengthy. The mission tied to it entails collecting 100 Time Shards that are scattered across the expansive map. Once all 100 Shards have been collected, the mission ends, and you receive the badge.

Overall, it can take anywhere from seven to 15 minutes to complete, depending on how close each shard is to the other. The mission has no fail state, which means that you can approach the collection at your own pace. This is somewhat of an advantage, as getting used to the game’s controls can take a little while.

Collecting Time Shards for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how to receive the “Completed The Hunt” badge:

Start Sonic Speed Simulator through the Roblox Player app or by stepping into the specified portal in The Hunt experience.

Use the portal marked “The Hunt” to load into the special mission map.

Run around the map and use the Interact button (Q by default) to pick Time Shards up while you run.

Collect all 100 Time Shards to complete the mission and receive the badge.

A “Badge Awarded!” message will pop up at the bottom right corner of the screen, marking the completion of the mission. You will be able to view the badge and exchange it for items in The Hunt.

FAQs on Sonic Speed Simulator hunt

What can I use the “Completed The Hunt” badge for?

You can purchase exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more by using The Hunt badge.

How long does The Hunt last?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

Can I receive multiple badges for doing a single The Hunt mission multiple times?

No, the missions for The Hunt can only be activated once, limiting any particular badge to one per player.

How long does it take to receive the "Completed The Hunt" badge?

The Hunt in Sonic Speed Simulator has a completion time of seven to 15 minutes for a middle-of-the-road mission.

How difficult is it to obtain the “Completed The Hunt” badge?

Completing the mission associated with the “Completed The Hunt” badge is quite simple, so long as you get accustomed to the game’s controls.

