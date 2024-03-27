Obby But You're On A Bike - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

In Obby But You're On A Bike, players must complete multiple obstacle courses known as obbys while on a bike. In the game, one can perform intricate surgeries, explore the hospital, and experience life in the medical sector with a touch of Roblox in an entirely different way.

Recently, with the help of an update, a set of new quests and a badge were added to the game that corresponds to Roblox's latest Metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition. This guide will explore in detail how to secure the sought-after badge and the key points to remember while embarking on this quest.

How to get the official The Hunt badge in Obby But You're On A Bike

The Hunt Quest in Obby But You're On A Bike (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Robloxians must complete an easy quest to obtain the official Hunt Badge in Obby But You're On A Bike. The quest entails players completing three different tasks in return for the official and sought-after The Hunt badge, along with two other free rewards.

The quest is by no means short, but it is fairly easy if you have some practice with hobbies, and having good reflexes and grasping power is always helpful. If you enjoy the thrill of completing obbys and getting stuck over pesky stages for hours, this one is right up your alley.

The Hunt Badge in Obby But You're On A Bike (Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the step-by-step instructions on completing this quest and obtaining The Hunt Badge in Obby But You're On A Bike:

Launch Obby But You're On A Bike and ensure you're connected to the server.

Upon joining the game, click The Hunt button on the right side of your game screen to learn more about the quests.

Now, you must complete the World 1 in under 13 minutes to complete the first quest.

After completing the first quest, you will obtain the School Bike as a free reward.

Now, change the game mode, compete in a race, and score a rank higher than three to complete the second quest and secure the Hunter Bike as a free reward.

To obtain the official The Hunt badge, complete World 4. Once finished, the badge shown in the embedded image above will be displayed on your screens, and it will automatically be added to your player's Roblox profile.

What is The Hunt all about?

Roblox's eagerly awaited metaverse event, The Hunt: First Edition, is now live, offering an abundance of free rewards to be claimed from the Infinite Vault. Having been in development for some time and teased by the developers, the community is excited about the event, the complementary gameplay, and the enticing rewards available.

Players are tasked with choosing from a collection of over 60 titles, diving in, and completing a range of quests to earn badges. These badges can be exchanged for various rewards within The Hunt: First Edition Hub on Roblox.

Despite the challenge of completing quests across all games, players are enthusiastic and keen to dive into the excitement of The Hunt.

FAQs on The Hunt event in Obby But You're On A Bike

When did The Hunt begin, and when will it end?

The Hunt began on March 15, 2024, and will end on March 29, 2024.

How do you claim the official The Hunt badge?

The badge will be automatically added to your profile once you complete The Hunt-themed quest in any featured Roblox title.

How can you redeem rewards in The Hunt?

You must earn badges by completing quests in multiple featured games and redeem them for a free reward from The Hunt Hub.

Are The Hunt freebies worth the grind?

Yes, all free rewards that can be redeemed from The Hunt Hub are worth the effort as they are limited-time accessories, UGCs, and other items desired by every Robloxian.

