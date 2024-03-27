Death Ball Hunt - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

In Roblox Death Ball Hunt, you can enjoy ball-dodging rounds with friends or other players on the platform. This is a very soothing game that allows you to forget about adventures and work on character development. You can even equip the hero with swords and auras to make an impression.

Since the characters are anime-inspired, the developers seem to have taken a similar approach to the hunt event as well. The quest is not like other games from the event, asking players to collect points or items. It is a single quest that might take a few attempts to complete.

Join Death Ball by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to obtain The Hunt: Death Ball badge?

The event quest in Death Ball

Start the quest and win a badge (Image via Roblox)

The event quest in the game entails defeating a huge boss called Korblox. He is very powerful and unleashes waves of destructive powers. You must dodge them using all your basic powers and the four abilities that can be gained by playing normal rounds in the game.

If you have never played this game, start by playing a few rounds to get used to the game controls. Once you are comfortable navigating, try to defeat the boss. You must be perfect at defense but also find an opening for the offensive.

How to play the game and complete the quest?

Learn to play (Image via Roblox)

After starting the game, you will be teleported to the game's common area. You begin by choosing a hero, like Lufus, who is inspired by Luffy from One Piece. To play a basic round, head straight to the waiting zone. After an existing round finishes, you can participate in the next round.

Press the F key to deflect the deadly ball, Q to dash, and numbers from 1 to 4 to unleash the hero's ultimate abilities and survive the round to win. Remember that every move has a refresh time, so you must be quick to shuffle moves.

After a few rounds, head back to the lobby, where you will find a portal that will take you to the quest area. Now, there are many doors, but you must stand before the one with 'The Hunt' banner to battle Korblox. You have to dodge not only his attacks but also the balls that he will keep deflecting throughout the raid.

FAQs on completing quests in Death Ball

FAQs for more clarity (Image via Roblox)

Is playing normal rounds required in the event quest in Death Ball?

No, you can directly start by playing the quest. However, without unlocked abilities and ample practice, you will likely take longer than spending a few extra minutes in training.

Can the event badge be collected immediately in Death Ball?

Yes, the badge is added to your account when the boss is defeated.

Do you have to pay Robux to complete the quest in Death Ball?

No, players can use in-game money to get better equipment, but spending Robux or real money is not mandatory.

Can you change the hero during the quest?

No, only the hero chosen in the beginning can be used until you buy or unlock a different hero.

