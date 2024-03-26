Mega Mansion Tycoon- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

As a part of Roblox’s global event called The Hunt: First Edition, Mega Mansion Tycoon gives its participants a unique mission to interact with and earn a badge. The mission introduces the basics of the game to new players, with the badge being an enticing reward for completing it. This badge can be used to purchase in-game items and UGCs.

Completing the mission is simple: press 80 buttons to unlock four eggs, giving you access to the book for The Hunt: First Edition. Upon interacting with the book, you will be awarded the badge titled “The Hunt: First Edition.” The catch is that every button press costs in-game money, which can take time.

Here’s a complete guide to obtaining The Hunt: First Edition badge in this Roblox experience while answering a few common questions.

You can join The Hunt in Mega Mansion Tycoon by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Mega Mansion Tycoon hunt?

In-game explanation of The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt in Mega Mansion Tycoon triggers the moment you load into the game. You can click the button on the right for a brief explanation of how it works and check your progress once you start working on it.

How to get The Hunt: First Edition badge in Mega Mansion Tycoon

Collecting an egg for The Hunt: First Edition (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt: First Edition badge requires plenty of in-game cash to get, which can increase the time new players need to wait to complete the mission. It involves pressing buttons to increase the money you make per second, which can be reinvested to press more buttons.

The purpose of each button press is to invest the money you have to build a mega-mansion, as the game’s title suggests. Each button costs more than the last, adding a strategic element to the button presses. With each button press, the amount of money you earn also increases.

The book used in The Hunt: First Edition mission (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to earn The Hunt: First Edition badge in this mansion-building Roblox experience.

Start the game through the Roblox Game client or by stepping into the corresponding portal for The Hunt.

Newcomers can claim their first-time login bonus of 1,000 cash, which they may invest into their first button.

Continue pressing buttons to raise the rate of money gain per second. With every 20 button presses, you will be rewarded with an egg.

Press a total of 80 buttons to collect all eggs.

Teleport to the book using the dedicated button in The Hunt menu.

Place all eggs in the color-coded spots and collect the book to finish the mission.

Upon collecting the book, the game shows a Badge Awarded! message, adding the badge to your collection. It can be viewed from The Hunt experience and exchanged for items and UGCs.

FAQs on Mega Mansion Tycoon Hunt

Can the Mega Mansion Tycoon Hunt mission be repeated?

No, it cannot be done again once the Hunt mission is completed.

What rewards are available for redemption in The Hunt using the associated badge?

The Hunt: First Edition badge received in The Hunt can be exchanged for unique clothing items, accessories, UGCs, and more.

How long will The Hunt last?

The Hunt will last until the 29th of March, 2024.

Is it difficult to complete the Mega Mansion Tycoon Hunt mission?

No, the Mega Mansion Tycoon hunt works like a standard Roblox tycoon experience, making it universally accessible to players.

How long does it take to receive The Hunt: First Edition badge?

Finishing the associated mission and getting The Hunt: First Edition badge can take up to ten minutes.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Promo Codes