Royale High- Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Royale High has one of the easier badges to collect as part of Roblox’s global event, The Hunt: First Edition. With a quest that can be finished in five to 10 minutes, the game introduces its mechanics to new players while rewarding them for participating in the event. The game has the player collect 50 eggs in the Nature Fairy Class and return them to the nest.

It is simple, straightforward, and involves no major complexities in the challenge. This makes it a boon for The Hunt badge collectors, who may be marathoning games to earn a quick badge.

Here’s a complete guide on The Hunt for this Roblox experience and how to get the “Royale High x The Hunt Completionist” badge.

You can join The Hunt in Royale High by either launching the experience directly or using the portal in the Roblox The Hunt: First Edition hub.

How to start Royale High hunt

Starting The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, follow The Hunt icon on your screen to the “Join Class” door. Upon interacting with it, you will have the option to join the Musical Chairs class or the Nature Fairy Class. Join the latter to start The Hunt, as indicated by the icon at the top left of the option.

How to get the Royale High x The Hunt Completionist badge

Instructions for the egg hunt (Image via Roblox)

Getting The Hunt badge in this game involves collecting 50 eggs scattered around the map and bringing them back to the nest. Pixies will attempt to thwart your efforts, using effects like slow speed and fog to slow you down.

You can only collect 10 eggs at a time before needing to deposit them at the nest and continue the hunt. A round ending may reset your progress as well, but that is nothing to worry about, as it does not affect the eggs that have already been deposited.

Collecting eggs for The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

Here’s how you can get the badge for The Hunt in this Roblox experience:

Launch the game in the Roblox Player app or step into the associated portal in The Hunt: First Edition.

Follow the in-game icon for The Hunt to find the Join Class door.

Interact with the door and choose “Nature Fairy Class” to start The Hunt.

Read through the instructions to get a brief introduction to the mission and game controls.

Collect eggs scattered around the map by walking over them.

Once you have 10, empty your basket by approaching the nest. The nest is indicated by a dedicated icon on the map, which you can follow to find your way back.

Repeat until you have all 50 eggs.

Use the heart icon on the right side of the screen to access the Sur-prize Egg Shop menu.

Choose either “Accessory Egg” or “Experience Egg” to open. Opening one of these eggs marks the end of the mission.

The moment you open one of the aforementioned eggs, the game will show a “Badge Awarded!” message, signifying that you’ve completed The Hunt. The badge can be viewed in The Hunt experience and exchanged for freebies.

FAQs on Royale High hunt

What can The Hunt badge be used for?

The Hunt badge can be used to purchase exclusive accessories, clothing items, UGCs, and more.

How difficult is it to obtain the “Royale High x The Hunt Completionist” badge?

Getting The Hunt badge by completing its mission is simple, requiring basic familiarity with the game’s controls.

When does The Hunt end?

The Hunt will last until March 29, 2024, 15 days after the event started.

Can multiple badges be received for doing The Hunt missions repeatedly?

No, The Hunt missions can only be done once per game, limiting the respective badge to one per player.

Does it take long to receive the Royale High hunt badge?

With a completion time of five to 10 minutes, Royale High can be a short hunt to complete.

