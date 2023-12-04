Sacramento Kings Injury Report (Dec. 4): Latest update on Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox's availability vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Sacramento Kings take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Monday. This is the third time the two teams will meet this season, with the Kings, losing both.

The game will be featured on NBCSCA and Bally Sports Orleans, and the television broadcast begins at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the game through an online live stream.

After losing their first two games against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kings have an 11-7 record and are fourth in the Western Conference.

In the Sacramento Kings' recent injury report, Davion Mitchell is marked as 'probable' to play against the Pelicans. Ruled out is center Alex Len who is expected to be back on the roster by mid-January.

Other players, including De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, are available. The winner of this game faces the winner of the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers in the semifinals.

Sacramento Kings thrilled to be in NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

The Sacramento Kings have been finding success more than they had since being headed by Chris Webber and Mike Bibby. They intend to reward their loyal fans by giving their best with a prime chance to light the beam at the end of the game.

After making his first NBA All-Star selection, Domantas Sabonis is on a roll again this season, providing the Kings 18.6 pints, 11.8 rebounds an 6.9 assists a night. He's already looking forward to releasing some competitive juices against the Pelicans.

"Very excited," Kings big man Domantas Sabonis said. "It's going to be a fun one. It's a knockout game. These games are about bringing out your competitive fire."

In the team's most recent game against defending champions Denver Nuggets, they won, thanks to De'Aaron Fox who led the way with 26 points and 16 assists.

"Fantastic, fantastic night from our best player when we needed it the most," Brown said about Fox. "He has to step up in games like this for us to win."

It has been a fabulous season for Fox, who's averaging 30.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Both he and Sabonis will play a huge role in the Sacramento Kings' upcoming game against the New Orleans Pelicans.