Marathon organisers announce safety measures for run on October 21

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Use of technology which reduces specific pollutants in the air and deploying spotters to identify participants who need medical attention are among the measures, the organisers will put in place during the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

The organisers outlined medical and other facilities that will be put in place for about 34,000 participants, expected to compete on October 21.

Patented ecologically safe technology - Ultra High Frequency (UHF) radio pulses will be concentrated over the course to catalyse clearance of air pollutants primarily through dry deposition, the organisers said.

The entire course will be washed with an ecologically safe reagent, mixed with effluent treated water to avoid the rise of dust/settled SPM.

In addition to the above measures, Procam International, the promoters, are working closely with Devic Earth and their Pure Skies system.

The technology reduces specific pollutants such as: carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and particulate matter less than 10 microns.

The Pure Skies systems are ideal for addressing non-point sources of air pollution found across urban areas as well as point sources such as heavy industries, thermal power plants, and large buildings.

Each system covers an area of over 10 kms. Two of these systems will be deployed at the event.

Medical partner Max Healthcare has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that every participant has a safe and healthy run.

"Max Healthcare team will be prepared for every kind of medical emergency with six ambulances, eight bike paramedics, two base stations, six medical stations and a medical staff of over 160 including doctors and nurses en route the marathon," said Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Head, Department of Emergency Medicine, Max Healthcare.

"A contingent of around 140 participants will appear in ADHM 2018 from Max Healthcare that will include oncologists and caregivers. Spotters will be placed every 100m during the last 2kms of the race to identify participants who need medical attention," he added.

To keep all participants sufficiently hydrated there will be 12 Bisleri water stations along the course. 100,000 liters of water will be deployed for participants.

Indian rock band Euphoria will enthral the runners with their soulful performance adding to the in-stadia festivities. The runners can enjoy the energy and music.

The Half Marathon for Elite Men will start at 7:10 am followed by the Elite Women at 7:20 am