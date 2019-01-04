×
Medvedev beats Raonic to reach semifinals in Brisbane

Associated Press
NEWS
News
28   //    04 Jan 2019, 18:33 IST
AP Image

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the semifinals at the Brisbane International by beating Milos Raonic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The score was level at 4-4 in the third when Medvedev got the decisive break on a succession of unforced errors from the 2016 Brisbane champion.

Medvedev will next play 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6 (2).

The 33-year-old Tsonga, coming off eight months on the sidelines with a knee injury, held his nerve despite a partisan crowd at Pat Rafter Arena.

Second-seeded Kei Nishikori and Jeremy Chardy had earlier progressed to Saturday's semifinals.

Donna Vekic defeated 2018 finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to reach the women's semifinals and will next play fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

