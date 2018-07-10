Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
No favourites for Wimbledon title - Kerber

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Jul 2018
Kerbercropped
Two-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber says there are "no favourites" at Wimbledon after beating Daria Kasatkina to seal a semi-final spot.

Kerber will face Jelena Ostapenko in the third last-four match of her career at the All England Club following a 6-3 7-5 victory over the promising Kasatkina.

Two-time grand slam champion Kerber is the highest seed remaining in the grass-court major after the top 10 all failed to reach the quarter-finals.

The legendary Serena Williams and Julia Goerges will contest the other semi-final and 11th seed Kerber does not see herself as the favourite.

"I think there are no favourites anymore. We are in the semis right now, I'm not looking left or right," said the German.

"I'm not looking about the others. I'm really taking care of my game, about my matches, about how I play on court.

"This is all I care about, to be honest."

Kerber is braced for a tough battle from 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in what will be their first encounter

"I think it's a big challenge, especially as I have never played against her. I think it will be really a good match," said the 30-year-old.

"The match starts from zero, the pressure is not always on my side, as she won a grand slam."

