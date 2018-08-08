Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shapovalov, Wawrinka off the mark in Rogers Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    08 Aug 2018, 10:34 IST
Denis Shapovalov - cropped
Denis Shapovalov of Canada

Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Tuesday, as a fit-again Stan Wawrinka registered an encouraging victory and Denis Shapovalov began his bid to match last year's fairy tale performance.

Djokovic got the better of Mirza Basic to book a meeting with local wildcard Peter Polansky in the next round, while Wawrinka demonstrated the progress he has made in recovering from knee trouble by getting the better of Nick Kyrgios.

Shapovalov announced himself as a potential force on the ATP Tour when he became a surprise semi-finalist in this tournament last year, and the Canadian number one got his attempt to match or better that run at the Masters 1000 event underway with relative ease against Jeremy Chardy.

 

DIMITROV DIGS DEEP

Fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov showed considerable determination to get past Fernando Verdasco, the Bulgarian recovering from losing the first set and coping with the psychological challenge of a lengthy rain delay to win 4-6 6-2 7-6 (7-5). 

The inclement weather also forced Shapovalov to wait, but the Canadian had no issues dispatching Chardy 6-1 6-4.

In the final match to be completed on Tuesday, sixth seed Marin Cilic won an all-Croatian encounter with Borna Coric 6-3 3-6 6-1.

 

WAWRINKA ROARS BACK

After being blown away in the first set, Wawrinka responded to beat 16th seed Kyrgios 1-6 7-5 7-5.

The Swiss survived 26 aces whistling past him to take advantage of the hip injury that has troubled the mercurial Australian.  

"It's never easy to play against him. He doesn't give you a lot of freedom. He can serve big. Games can go really quickly on his side," Wawrinka said. 

"For sure he's struggling physically... For me, it was important to stay focused on myself, on my game. I'm trying to get some confidence from winning matches."

 

DJOKOVIC DRAWS ON PAST GLORY

Djokovic is a four-time winner of the Rogers Cup and lost in the final in 2015, leaving the Serbian hopeful of hitting those heights again in Canada this time around.

After Hyeon Chung withdrew from their scheduled encounter due to a back problem, Djokovic dispatched lucky loser Basic 6-3 7-6 (7-3) to continue his comeback from long-term elbow trouble.

"I've had plenty of success in Toronto and Montreal, and I wanted to start off well," Djokovic said. 

"I think I played a solid match. Obviously, it takes a little bit of time to get used to the new surface. The conditions here are quite different from practising in Europe or other places... So I'll just focus on this week and see how it goes."

 

FELIX PURRS IN POUILLE UPSET

There was a crowd-pleasing upset on Centre Court, as Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime ousted France's Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-3, a day before the underdog's 18th birthday.

The teenager dropped his serve just once throughout the contest to surprise a player 115 places above him at 18 in the world rankings. 

Fabio Fognini, Robin Haase, Francis Tiafoe and Evgency Donskoy were among the other players to advance in Toronto. 

They were joined in progressing by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ryan Harrison, Sam Querrey and Karen Khachanov.

Omnisport
NEWS
Djokovic and Anderson link up in star-studded Rogers Cup...
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Denis Shapovalov
RELATED STORY
Nadal avoids another Shapovalov shock
RELATED STORY
Sharapova wins swiftly in delayed first round match at...
RELATED STORY
Serena withdraws from Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Beaten Wawrinka braced for more pain, Paire in Washington...
RELATED STORY
Mertens holds Bouchard in straight sets at Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Venus Williams holds off challenge from teen at Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
Cornet closes out Maria to finish opening round match at...
RELATED STORY
Raonic wins, Sock loses in first round at Toronto
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us