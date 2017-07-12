Wimbledon Diary: Hundred up for victorious Venus, Djokovic makes a pensioner's day

Five-time champion Venus Williams was celebrating at Wimbledon on Tuesday as rain frustrated day eight at the All England Club.

Venus Williams crowned her 100th Wimbledon match with a comfortable victory over Jelena Ostapenko to move into yet another grand slam semi-final.

The veteran will compete in the last four for the 10th time at the All England Club after her 6-3 7-5 triumph over a player who was born in the same month she made her Wimbledon debut.

Williams is joined in the last four by Garbine Muguruza, Magdalena Rybarikova and Johanna Konta – the latter becoming the first British female to reach the semis since 1978, and denying Simona Halep the world number one ranking.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, there were plenty of legends in action while there was something for the British fans to cheer as Katie Swan won in the girls' singles.

Here's what else you might have missed on a rain-affected day in south west London.

NO COACHING, JUST CHEERING

On the WTA Tour coaches are allowed onto court to give advice to their players, but at grand slams it is still prohibited.

Svetlana Kuznetsova felt Muguruza's team pushed those boundaries in their quarter-final – which the latter won in straight sets.

"I could hear [it], it was pretty clear because we all speak Spanish," said the Russian. "She was talking to her all the time, but it's her physio. I don't think it's appropriate."

Muguruza insisted the words from her team were purely motivational, though, and questioned why Kuznetsova didn't realise that given her grasp of the Spanish language.

She responded by saying: "They were cheering for me. She [Kuznetsova] speaks Spanish, the coach speaks Spanish, they could perfectly understand everything they were saying.

"Honestly, they were just cheering for me, nothing tactical or specific."

NOW, LET ME TAKE A SELFIE

There was plenty Novak Djokovic was unhappy about after his fourth-round match was delayed until Tuesday due to Rafael Nadal's epic match with Gilles Muller.

Djokovic felt their encounter should have been moved to Centre Court on Monday, and, even after strolling into the last eight, the Serbian was still not at his happiest.

He made light work of Adrian Mannarino, but criticised the court for its lack of grass and a hole on the service line – hardly idea on the main show court.

He put all his troubles behind him to make a Chelsea pensioner's day, though, as he made his way off court, Djokovic stopping for a selfie…what a nice chap.

The same could not be said for Venus, though, who snubbed the same gentleman after her win over Jelena Ostapenko.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

It had to happen and for it to happen as late as day eight is something of a miracle given the British conditions, but finally the rain brought a halt to proceedings at SW19.

From early in the day the covers were on and off and on again, and when persistent showers settled in late in the day it brought a premature end to every match bar those on Centre Court.

The forecast looks better for the rest of the week, but there will be a glut of matches to squeeze into the final few days.

Due to continued rain, there will be no further play outside, and the suspended No.1 Court match will move to Centre Court for completion

MURRAY AND HINGIS MIXING IT UP

Think all the excitement is in the singles tournaments? Wrong. Over in the mixed doubles Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis are looking mightily impressive.

And that's really no surprise given their amazing pedigree – Hingis having won 17 doubles grand slam titles and Murray three.

They are one step closer to adding to those tallies after booking a quarter-final berth on Tuesday, and stopping what appears to be a dream team will not be easy.

Jamie Murray + Martina Hingis = a match made for #Wimbledon



The Briton speaks to the @WimbledonChnl about the mixed doubles partnership.

WEATHER DENIES THE WOODIES

Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde dominated the men's doubles competition during their careers and they were due to be back on Tuesday before the rain denied the crowd a chance to see them in action again.

However, there were some other legends who did get to strut their stuff.

Kim Clijsters won her doubles match with Rennae Stubbs, while former men's champion Richard Krajicek was celebrating again alongside Mark Petchey.