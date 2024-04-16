All Clove bug fixes in Valorant patch 8.07

Several Clove bug fixes will make their way to Valorant patch 8.07 when it comes out on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The latest addition to the game's Controller lineup, Clove, was released on March 26. Considering the last couple of releases—Deadlock and Iso—fell flat, the community has high expectations from Clove. Unfortunately, bugs make the gameplay experience unfun and take off the competitive edge.

This article discusses all the Clove bug fixes in Valorant Patch 8.07 and what their potential in-game impact will be.

What are the Clove bug fixes coming to Valorant Patch 8.07?

Some of these Clove bug fixes were part of the recent 8.07 PBE patch that came out on Friday, April 5, 2024. The others were added in the final patch notes that were released today. They are as follows:

Submitted a speculative fix for an issue where Clove’s corpse would sometimes remain upright after dying.

Fixed a bug where Clove's Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the Match Details.

Fixed a bug where damage to Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) temporary health did not appear in Combat Report.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s aim direction would abruptly change when suppressed during Not Dead Yet (X).

Fixed a bug where Clove would sometimes resurrect without their primary weapon when using Not Dead Yet (X).

Fixed a bug where Clove’s head and arm hitboxes could be offset when aiming sharply up or down with Ruse (E) equipped.

Fixed the same bug that also applied while Clove was crouched with Ruse (E) equipped.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used an incorrect ability icon in the Combat Report.

Submitted a speculative fix for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up (C) HUD sometimes showing > 150 total health values when taking fall damage as Clove activated the ability.

Fixed a bug where moving through the edges of Clove’s smoke would cause flickering vision rather than a smooth transition.

Fixed a bug where dead allies or observers spectating Clove would skip the death camera ceremony upon Clove’s death.

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) could rarely cause a client-side hitch.

Among the most impactful bug fixes, are the ones that iron out hitbox issues and the one that led to the Scottish Valorant Agent not having their primary weapon after coming back to life using their Ultimate Not Yet Dead.

Once these Clove bug fixes come into play in Valorant Patch 8.07, one can expect Riot Games to announce the Agent's VCT debut date.

