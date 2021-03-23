5 surprising moments from WWE Fastlane 2021

WWE Fastlane was a decent show on Sunday night. It certainly did a lot of building for WrestleMania in three weeks. A majority of the matches had some very inconclusive finishes that made the first hour of the show disappointing in terms of match quality. The show was certainly saved by two really good matches. The No Holds Barred Match was quite a physical brawl. And the main event of WWE Fastlane was a fantastic match filled with some great storytelling. The Road to WrestleMania has just gotten far more interesting for the WWE Universal Championship.

As we try to figure out why the Old Spice Guy won the 24/7 Championship, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Fastlane 2021:

#5 RETRIBUTION Ends at WWE Fastlane 2021

It might be a good idea to not be a jerk to your group Ali.

When Slapjack leaves your group at WWE Fastlane, you know it is the end of an Era. Sad times, indeed.

Mustafa Ali had a match against Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. It was a good match filled with strong action through the fast-paced 10 minuters. Ali looked like a credible threat as he controlled a majority of the offense. Ali’s problem was he was so busy bragging to RETRIBUTION that he allowed Riddle to get back into the match. This allowed Riddle to hit his Bro Derek slam from the top rope for the win. It was an impressive end to their match at WWE Fastlane. However, the post-match events were the most surprising part of the Kickoff Show.

Ali felt the need to blame RETRIBUTION for the loss. This led to Reckoning leaving the ring first with Slapjack quickly following. This left T-Bar and Mace to hit Ali with a double chokeslam. It sure seems like RETRIBUTION is over after the events of WWE Fastlane. It has been one of the most disappointing stables in recent WWE history. Here is hoping the talented wrestlers in this group get better storylines going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT