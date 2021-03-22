5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: 6-time Champion to return to WWE after a year, Legendary SmackDown star set to compete in "final WrestleMania" this year?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/Wrestling rumors we hope are true, and those we hope aren't. It's the post-Fastlane edition, and WrestleMania is only three weeks away.

A lot has been happening in the world of WWE, and this week's edition will feature rumors about WrestleMania plans, returning Superstars, names that are leaving the company, and various other backstage notes:

#5. Hope is true: WWE's plans for Jimmy Uso's return

Jimmy Uso at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Jimmy Uso hasn't competed in WWE since WrestleMania 36, where he was involved in an odd Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. During the physical and intense ladder match, Jimmy Uso suffered a legitimate knee injury.

It has been nearly a year now since then, especially considering that WrestleMania 36 was pre-taped around this time in 2020. He appeared on WWE TV a couple of times in the summer of 2020, getting involved in Jey Uso's Universal Championship matches against Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell.

He hasn't had an actual WWE return, but that could change soon. According to Cageside Seats, Jimmy Uso is expected to return to WWE "any day now":

"Paul Heyman mentioned Jimmy Uso returning to WWE recently and the word is he’s poised to come back to television any day now."

We hope this is true because Roman Reigns' faction will be complete with Jimmy Uso present. It would be an actual bloodline reunion - and a better run than the one they briefly had in 2016.

Ultimately, it all depends on how Roman Reigns will be handled at WrestleMania 37. Win or lose, he will be a top heel on SmackDown, and a faction will only help further his run. If WWE plans to make Roman Reigns a babyface, then re-aligning with Jimmy Uso wouldn't make as much sense.

