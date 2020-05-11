Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns (left); WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been a quick and happening week in the world of WWE and we're right in the fallout of Money in the Bank 2020. It was an interesting PPV but one that many felt could have been better.

Let's jump right into the rumors of the past week:

#5. Hope is true: A former WWE Champion could get pushed as Drew McIntyre's opponent

Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship reign should be an interesting one. He's expected to be the Champion for at least a few more months. That seemed to be what was indicated following his Money in the Bank win over Seth Rollins.

Tom Colohue revealed that one opponent that he could meet along the way is his old 3MB member and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

On Dropkick DiSKussions, Colohue revealed that while it's going to take a while for him to reach the level he was in 2017, he's expected to be 'pushed hard':

There is a huge new TV deal that WWE have going on in India and they want to push someone who appeals to that market. So Jinder Mahal, whether he is getting championship opportunities or not, he is definitely going to be pushed hard.

He also stated that Drew McIntyre has pushed for Mahal to be one of his Championship challengers down the line:

Drew McIntyre certainly wants to work with Jinder Mahal. I mentioned previously, Champions have always been able to have at least some say in their challengers.

We hope this is true because it would be good to see Mahal steadily pushed again. Given their past together and how far they've come, it would be a solid storyline.