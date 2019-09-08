5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Unexpected Superstar to get top babyface push, Backstage concern on SmackDown due to Reigns storyline

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumours we hope are true and those we hope aren't! If you've never read this series before, then the premise is quite simple - we look at the biggest rumours over the past week in wrestling and assess which ones we hope are true and which we hope aren't!

We're closing in on WWE's next major PPV - WWE Clash of Champions 2019. It's certainly going to be an interesting PPV - especially given that we have Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman wrestling twice while the Four Horsewomen will be going up against each other on two separate brands in two separate matches.

Things are going to get really interesting as we also came off a great month in August that concluded with All Elite Wrestling's ALL OUT PPV. Now, September is going to be a pivotal month in that we're going to see NXT jump to USA Network while AEW is on the road to its TNT show next month.

Let's take a look at this past week's rumours and decide which we hope are true and which we hope aren't!

#5. Hope is true: Sasha Banks vs Bayley could still happen at Survivor Series

A shocking heel turn indeed

Bayley shocked the world by turning heel for the first time in WWE this past week on RAW. It came as a surprise because she was the leading SmackDown female star alongside Charlotte Flair.

There were rumours earlier about WWE potentially planning a champion vs champion match between Bayley and Banks at Survivor Series this year. According to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, there is still a possibility of the match happening. A source told him:

Both of them were split up to have singles pushes. I don’t know if we’ll still see them one on one at Survivor Series but a lot of people still want to make it happen.

Colohue also stated that he still believes the match will happen. We hope this is true because we're long overdue to see them clash at a big 4 PPV.

