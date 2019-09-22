5 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 5 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon 'ending' RAW star's push, Reason why WWE 'needs' Rollins to lose the Universal title

Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! We're a week removed from WWE Clash of Champions 2019 and the night following that was largely declared as the "Best RAW in years".

Even SmackDown delivered in a big way, instantly creating a lot of hype for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019. The major excitement, however, has been about The Fiend Bray Wyatt and his feud with Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

It's always exciting to see a new character and this renewed version of Wyatt is far more intimidating, scarier and darker than The Eater Of Worlds Bray Wyatt.

Either way, this article isn't just about Wyatt, it's about the wrestling rumor mill - and the mill has been busier than ever this week, with some rather upsetting news, uplifting news, and exciting news as well. Without wasting any time, let's get right into it!

#5. Hope is true: How WWE hid Luke Harper's return so well

Roman Reigns received a bludgeoning

Last week at WWE Clash of Champions 2019, Luke Harper made his long-anticipated return, aligning with his old partner Rowan to take out Roman Reigns. They made a victim of Daniel Bryan two nights later as they did with Reigns and it seems like we're headed for a tag team direction at Hell in a Cell, where Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will form an unlikely partnership.

According to PWInsider, WWE managed to hide Harper's return by keeping him away from the locker room up until it was time to attack Reigns. He was seen in the locker room afterwards.

We hope this is true because it's always nice when WWE hides returns so well that they don't even let their own colleagues in on it, making it feel all the more special.

