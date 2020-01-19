6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: 2 top injured stars returning at Royal Rumble, Backstage altercation involving controversial World Champion revealed

Rohit Nath
Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon (left); Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman (right)

Welcome to another edition of "wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". We've had an immense week of wrestling as the road to the Royal Rumble continues. This week of programming saw WWE have the penultimate shows for RAW and SmackDown to the big show and January 26th is when the road to WrestleMania begins.

That's right. The road to WrestleMania is just a week away and we couldn't be more excited about it. We thought that both RAW and SmackDown had good episodes, while AEW had one of its weaker nights with Dynamite. Despite that, they still managed to beat a great episode of NXT in the ratings and Wednesday Nights only continue to get more interesting as well.

Without going much further, let's jump right into this week's rumors that we hope are true and hope aren't!

#6. Hope is true: Two injured superstars returning at the Royal Rumble

It's almost time!

The Royal Rumble 2020 is approaching and one of the biggest things fans are anticipating is the potential returns that we could see. The big rumors, of course, are of the Hall of Famer Edge returning.

In the women's end, Nia Jax has been rumored to return, though Tom Colohue reported that a Royal Rumble return is unlikely for her. PWInsider Elite brought out a new report revealing that two big stars are set to return at the PPV - Jinder Mahal and The Velveteen Dream.

Both superstars have been out for months now with injuries. Mahal is set to make his big return after suffering an ACL tear. It was known beforehand that he would return in early 2020.

As for Velveteen Dream, his back injury was kept under wraps since September and not much has been known about it. We hope this rumor is true because it's a welcome time for both men to return.

