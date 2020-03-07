6 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Original plans for Wyatt before Goldberg loss, Vince McMahon 'won't allow' top RAW star to lose clean?

Goldberg and Bray Wyatt (left); Vince McMahon (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". We're early this week and it's an exciting time as it's just ahead of Elimination Chamber - the final PPV stop on the road to WrestleMania.

It's the most exciting time of the year and AEW has done a good job these past few months to ensure that WWE isn't the only promotion getting the spotlight. Let's jump right into the rumors of this past week and the ones we hope are true and those we hope aren't:

#6. Hope is true: Original plans for Bray Wyatt before the loss to Goldberg

A "spear" by Goldberg

It's safe to assume that fans aren't happy with Goldberg beating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt clean and capturing the Universal Championship. The argument being made is that his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 is big enough that it doesn't need a title on the line - which is true.

However, Wyatt isn't getting a 'consolation prize', since his match against John Cena is a marquee bout for the PPV as well. And he seems to be doing just fine. However, we can't help but wonder if the original plan was better, to begin with. WON (via Cagesideseats) stated that Bray Wyatt was supposed to run through everyone and kept away from Roman Reigns, his original WrestleMania opponent:

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that original plans called for Bray Wyatt to run through everyone and Roman Reigns to be kept away until a big match at WrestleMania. Obviously those plans changed. That idea could still happen later on in some form.

All we can do is hope that this is true because the plan has been put into place and there's nothing that can be done about it.

