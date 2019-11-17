7 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Big title change plans canceled; Reason why WWE is set to release Superstars

Rohit Nath

Bobby Lashley and Lana (left); Bray Wyatt (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! We had quite an interesting week of television in the pro wrestling front, with WWE and AEW both delivering some really solid programming.

NXT and Dynamite continued to deliver as the best shows with the Wednesday Night War heating up, but the other shows didn't do so bad themselves. AEW was in the midst of the fallout from Full Gear and there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the rival promotion.

As for WWE, the build to Survivor Series continued with the second-last week of programming wrapping up before the 4th biggest PPV of the year. There's still a whole week of programming left, which means that we'll be getting 3 episodes and 6 hours of overall content, so it's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Without going much further, let's take a look at the rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't!

#7 Hope is true: Why WWE is releasing a few superstars

We could see a few names out!

In 2019 following Tye Dillinger/Shawn Spears' exit from WWE (where he was granted his release request), the company has stopped granting superstars their release. Naturally, with AEW and more options popping up, many superstars who are creatively frustrated have realized that the Sports Entertainment Giant isn't their only option to earn money and apply their craft.

Luke Harper and Sin Cara are two such recent examples of superstars who were denied their release. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE will be giving a few superstars their release - but only the ones who they feel won't go to AEW or won't make a big difference:

"It was noted that they may be giving releases to some people with the idea they don’t believe they would be going to AEW, or if they do, wouldn’t help them."

We hope this is true because, in an increasingly crowded roster, a few superstars getting released upon their request won't do any harm.

